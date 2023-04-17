Bobby & Jens: Jai Hindley is coming into his first Tour de France a seasoned grand tour winner

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

He’s the first Australian Giro d’Italia champion, joining elite company with Cadel Evans as the only Aussies to win a grand tour. And this year, he’s making his Tour de France debut.

Jai Hindley is on Bobby & Jens this week, joining from his home in Andorra after returning from the Volta a Catalunya.

You won’t find him too often in the Low Countries, and instead he calls the mountainous country of Andorra home. Find out why this small nation has become the latest cycling hotspot, besides it being a “cycling paradise.”

With riders taking on a more diverse race schedule than ever, find out if Hindley will follow in the footsteps of Tadej Pogačar and take on the spring classics. “If you see me in Belgium I’m probably lost,” he jokes. But perhaps sticking to what naturally suits him is for the best.

Also read: Bobby & Jens: How do you pronounce Toms Skujiņš?

After hitting cycling fans’ radars with a heartbreaking near-win at the 2020 Giro, losing the jersey in the final time trial, Hindley made good on the promise of the pandemic edition and ascended to the top step of the podium in 2022. He recounts that victory, and what was different between 2020 and 2022, which came down to another time trial.

But despite his age, just 26 now, he somehow managed to be the oldest grand tour winner in 2022. He talks about the incredible era of GC riders we find ourselves living in now.

The conversation turns to being a good teammate, and another hot-button item in pro cycling: respect in the peloton. “It’s definitely getting less and less I would say.”

And later, Hindley discusses what really goes on in a team briefing, and if the 3-kilometer-to-go rule should change.

Listen to the episode for the full discussion!