Bobby & Jens: How do you pronounce Toms Skujiņš?

For most people not familiar with Latvian, which is most people, Toms Skujiņš’s name is just a touch hard to pronounce correctly.

Normally, that wouldn’t be a problem except for the fact that the happy go lucky rider has ingratiated himself with American fans through multiple impressive victories stateside in races like the Tour of California. Luckily we can hear the definitive answer from the man himself.

Now in his 30s, Skujiņš is a top rider for Trek Segafredo, capable of turning it on in one-day races, or being a top choice at the Tour de France. He checked in with Bobby & Jens from the middle of his classics campaign.

He tells us about growing up in Latvia, a country of under 2 million people where cycling is far from most people’s radars. In fact, he reveals, he’s more recognized in Colorado than his home nation he reveals. How did he make his way to the pro ranks then when he started riding only at 15 in a place with minimal interest in the sport?

The cobbled classics are now over, and Skujiņš is shifting focus to the rest of the season. He lets us know what could be in store for him the rest of the season, and why that might include the Giro-Tour double.

Later in the discussion, Skujiņš reveals what pro cyclists actually talk about. The answer may surprise you. And he talks about working with the women’s side of the Trek-Segafredo team, one of the best squads on the Women’s WorldTour.

