Bobby & Jens: Headless chickens, second wives, and the inaugural ‘Shut Up, Legs!‘ award

Tune in today for a rollicking and wide-ranging conversation as longtime friends and teammates Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt kick off their new eponymous cycling podcast.

Julich notes early on that “you won’t find two more opposite personalities on and off the bike” — and the dynamic is on full display as soon as the tape starts rolling and the insults fly. Bobby, the ever-prepared, bemoans Jens’ last-minute chaos. Jens, the spontaneous, ridicules Bobby’s obsessive planning.

And so it goes as cycling’s odd couple riff on a friendship that started on a long, snowy climbing stage at Paris-Nice in 1998 and included stints as teammates at Credit Agricole and CSC.

But as you would expect from two of the sharpest minds in cycling, it’s not all just friendly banter. Julich and Voigt dissect the UCI’s ban on the super tuck and aero positions with the kind of nuance a rider of Voigt’s legendary aggression can provide. (His position on the matter may surprise you.)

Also under the microscope in today’s episode: Chris Froome’s newfound social media visibility and the relative merits of rim brakes versus disc brakes.

Bobby & Jens is a new podcast from VeloNews starring former pros Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt, and featuring conversations with top athletes, coaches, emerging stars, and other newsmakers from the wide world of cycling. A new episode drops every Friday — starting with this week's interview with 15-time grand tour stage winner Marcel Kittel.

