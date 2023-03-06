Bobby & Jens: Greg Van Avermaet has seen a lot in 17 years as a pro

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The son and grandson of professional cyclists, Greg Van Avermaet grew up around cycling, but that doesn’t mean he was destined to go pro. He dabbled in other sports including soccer before arriving at cycling, a fortuitous change that has resulted in victories at the Olympics, Roubaix, Tour de France stages, and much more. Some, including Jens Voigt, would put him as a top-10 Belgian cyclist of all time. Van Avermaet joins Bobby & Jens this week.

At 37, Van Avermaet is now among the old guard of the peloton. He explains his “old school” preparation for the classics season, with training camps, recon rides, and races prior to opening weekend. Good training, resting, and eating is his focus, but of course data analytics is more and more on his mind these days. His favorite recovery technique, however, remains very analog.

Also read: American cycling pioneer Ron Kiefel looks back on his 7-Eleven days

In 17 years as a professional, Van Avermaet has seen a lot. He explains the differences between the teams that he has raced with over that timespan and how he has developed himself and gained confidence over this period.

Later, he explains the relationship between riders and soigneurs, why he dislikes race radios, what it takes to be in the final selection in classics, and the microscope of the Belgian media. The discussion also turns to his next steps after cycling, and his Strava KOM leading to George Hincapie’s house.