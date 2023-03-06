Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews Culture
Culture

Bobby & Jens: Greg Van Avermaet has seen a lot in 17 years as a pro

The decorated Belgian looks back, and to the future.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The son and grandson of professional cyclists, Greg Van Avermaet grew up around cycling, but that doesn’t mean he was destined to go pro. He dabbled in other sports including soccer before arriving at cycling, a fortuitous change that has resulted in victories at the Olympics, Roubaix, Tour de France stages, and much more. Some, including Jens Voigt, would put him as a top-10 Belgian cyclist of all time. Van Avermaet joins Bobby & Jens this week.

At 37, Van Avermaet is now among the old guard of the peloton. He explains his “old school” preparation for the classics season, with training camps, recon rides, and races prior to opening weekend. Good training, resting, and eating is his focus, but of course data analytics is more and more on his mind these days. His favorite recovery technique, however, remains very analog.

Also read: American cycling pioneer Ron Kiefel looks back on his 7-Eleven days

In 17 years as a professional, Van Avermaet has seen a lot. He explains the differences between the teams that he has raced with over that timespan and how he has developed himself and gained confidence over this period.

Later, he explains the relationship between riders and soigneurs, why he dislikes race radios, what it takes to be in the final selection in classics, and the microscope of the Belgian media. The discussion also turns to his next steps after cycling, and his Strava KOM leading to George Hincapie’s house.

Stay On Topic

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

These local mountain bikers tried Athletic Brewing Company's craft beer for the first time, and you'd be surprised by their reactions.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Inside a pre-race meeting with Trek-Segafredo
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Race numbers, bandages, and a bedtime story