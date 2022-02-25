Bobby & Jens: Geraint Thomas

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Two Olympic gold medals. Three world championships on the track. And of course a Tour de France title. Geraint Thomas has had quite the career so far. Before embarking on his 2022 season at the Volta ao Algarve, the Ineos Grenadiers rider was kind enough to take time out of his schedule to join Bobby & Jens.

Geraint has been racing at a high level for nearly two decades. He takes us back to the early days of his career with the British Cycling Academy. That’s where he learned not only racing but life skills like cooking because it was his first time away from home. “It certainly set you up for life in general,” he recalled.

After finding tremendous success on the track – winning world championships and Olympic medals – he eventually turned his attention fully to road cycling. “That’s where I fell in love with cycling,” he said of road riding.

Hear what it’s like to support the world’s best riders, like Chris Froome, at the Tour de France. And of course, the discussion turned to his own 2018 Tour de France title, which more than anything else has defined his cycling career, and led him to be a recognized figure around the world, even in the middle of a ride in Los Angeles.

“It was an unbelievable few weeks, really,” said Geraint of his Tour victory. But that moment wasn’t made in just three weeks, or a season. Learn how his entire career and practicing other disciplines helped him execute at that moment.

Turning 36 this season, Geraint could be looking at the tail end of his career. He discussed what he wants to get out of this season and whatever seasons he has left in him. But whenever the pro road racing comes to an end, he won’t be putting down the bike. Learn about his plans to stay active and wean himself off of the professional athlete lifestyle, while still keeping to the goal-oriented nature that has driven him for the last two decades.

