Bobby & Jens: Freddy Ovett enjoying the freedom of L39ION

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Freddy Ovett always intended to go pro — just not as a cyclist.

The Scottish-born Australian came to the U.S. on a running scholarship to the University of Oregon. A running injury led to cycling for rehab, which led to a career on the bike.

Also listen to: Bobby & Jens: Fabian Cancellara part two

Part of the popular L39ION of Los Angeles team since 2021, Ovett came to the American squad via the Israel Cycling Academy.

And while road racing is clearly in his wheelhouse, he is enjoying exploring the breadth of cycling offerings, whether in gravel or criteriums or in esports. Last year he was second at Zwift’s UCI esports world cycling championship.

“I love jumping in crits. I basically just love competing and the team loves that I love competing and supports me in any way possible,” he said. “I do consider myself extremely lucky because I would say Legion is more or less the only team in the world that is like that.”

Oh, and he’s still a fast runner; he did a 2:48:55 at the Los Angeles Marathon last year.

Listen to this week’s episode for the full discussion.

“Bobby & Jens” is a weekly VeloNews podcast. It stars former pros Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt and features conversations with top athletes, coaches, emerging stars, and other newsmakers from the wide world of cycling. Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts.

Send your questions to BobbyandJens@VeloNews.com or Tweet @bobbyandjens.