Bobby & Jens: Fabian Cancellara, part two

No, this is not a re-run. Fabian Cancellara is back just two weeks after his first appearance on Bobby & Jens to touch on all the topics we didn’t have time for the first time around. For a cyclist as accomplished as Fabian, there’s a lot more to cover, like his abandoned hour record and some amazing moments in the Tour de France — in the yellow jersey no less.

Also listen to: Bobby & Jens: Fabian Cancellara part one

But first, as a three-time Paris-Roubaix winner, Cancellara provided his thoughts on this past weekend’s racing in northern France. And later on, he offered up his insights into the Ardennes classics.

In his first appearance on the show, Cancellara filled us in on his time trialing, his Olympic medals, maintaining motivation, and more. In this second part, co-hosts Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt opened things up to questions from the fans, because Bobby & Jens is, in Bobby’s words, “the people’s podcast.” Bobby gave Fabian a moment to address the accusations of motor doping that have dogged him for well over a decade before moving on to questions about time trialing on a road bike (spoiler: sorry, Chris Froome) and some of his greatest feats on the bike, including his incredible stage 3 win in the 2007 Tour de France.

Also in this episode, Cancellara explained the origin of the nickname “Spartacus,” easily one of the coolest names in professional cycling. And Cancellara offered some advice for younger riders.

Listen to this week’s episode for the full discussion.

