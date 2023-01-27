Bobby & Jens: Clara Honsinger

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Fresh off of defending her cyclocross national champion’s jersey yet again and taking on the Christmas-time Kerstperiode of cx races, Clara Honsinger joins Bobby & Jens during a rare moment of calm in the most hectic time of year for a top caliber cyclocross racer: the run up to worlds.

“It wears down on your body a little bit,” Honsinger says of the jam packed cyclocross calendar. But now she is preparing for one last big push at worlds. She runs us through what she and her competitors are facing at the iconic Hoogerheide course in Belgium in early February. She’s hoping for rough weather, conditions she has historically thrived in as others suffer.

Later, she discusses the different nutritional and training approaches to cyclocross and road races (she races both for EF Education-Tibco-SVB), which have completely different demands on the body. When total riding in a cx race day approaches three hours between warm up, racing, and cool down, “You have to be conscientious that you’re fueling throughout the day,” she says.

She also takes us through the tactics of cyclocross and discusses the importance of equipment choices, crowds for the atmosphere of races, and more.