Bobby & Jens: Chloé Dygert is ready to race again

She’s a time trial specialist who has worn the rainbow bands in the discipline. Add to that seven world titles on the track and two Olympic medals and you have one of the most successful cyclists of her generation. Oh, and she’s only 26 years old. Chloé Dygert joins Bobby & Jens this week, taking a break from a busy schedule as she ramps up for her return to racing in 2023 after a series of setbacks.

Dygert grew up in a family of cyclists, but the sport never particularly interested her at first. A slew of injuries from basketball and running track would change that — along with being bribed by her dad, sick of trips to hospitals and doctors appointments, to take up a sport that puts less strain on the body.

It didn’t take long to figure out that she is pretty good at it. She won the junior women’s world champs in road and TT in 2015 in front of a home crowd in Richmond. From there, she has gone on to even greater heights, fueled by a determined attitude.

“I don’t go into anything to lose,” she says while recounting her breakout weekend in Virginia.

But despite injuries guiding her to the bike, she hasn’t been able to shake them through her career. And there’s been less winning since a major crash at the 2020 worlds, and many setbacks after that.

Through it all, “there was never a time I considered retiring or being done,” she says. Learn about her mentality that got her to the top, and what has kept her going through multiple rough seasons.

Now, she is preparing for a new season in 2023. Learn what she has been doing to come back ready to compete at the top level.