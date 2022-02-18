Bobby & Jens: Cadel Evans part two

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Bobby & Jens episode one with Cadel Evans was a great conversation touching on his world championship victory, Tour de France title, and the ups and downs along the way. But even with those career highlights in the mix, a lot of topics went untouched. So for the first time in the show’s history, the show has a repeat guest, and a very immediate one at that. By popular demand, Cadel Evans is the guest on Bobby & Jens for the second consecutive week.

Also read: Bobby & Jens – Cadel Evans part one

Co-hosts Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt touched on plenty of Cadel’s racing highlights last time around. But a rider of his caliber has quite a few memorable moments to talk about. Things pick right back up with a discussion of another big accomplishment from his illustrious career: winning stage 7 of the 2010 Giro d’Italia, a particularly epic stage full of gravel and foul weather. The finish-line photo shows just how much of a mud-fest that day was.

The former mountain biker turned roadie has lots of insider info to share on the finer points of racing in cold weather and rougher parcours. He also shares some thoughts on adding gravel and cobblestones to grand tours, both as a former GC rider himself and as a current race organizer of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

Being a race organizer is just one hat that Cadel wears at the moment. But before starting any of his current projects, he had to decide to stop racing. When you work your whole life towards the goal of being a professional athlete, stepping away from that singular focus can be difficult. Cadel discussed the factors that went into his decision to finally hang up his bike. Luckily, retirement didn’t mean he’s sitting around at home all day. He talked about the many things keeping him busy.

The discussion also turned to the state of Australian cycling, and who has the best chances of becoming another Australian Tour de France champion.

Listen to this week’s episode for the second part of the discussion.

