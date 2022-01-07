Bobby & Jens: Bring on 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

2022 is officially here, and while we still have to wait a little while longer for road racing, Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt are already excited to bring on a new season of guests from across the world of cycling.

The last year has been full of big names, including a couple from outside the world of cycling like Tony Hawk, and some lesser-known people with fascinating stories and jobs. And along the way, going on Bobby & Jens has become something of a good luck charm for guests, with many riders, most notably Tom Pidcock at the Olympics, going on to success shortly after their interviews. But before bringing on the first guest of 2022, our co-hosts have taken some time with this first episode of the season to review the big trends across cycling of the last year or so, and their predictions going forward.

The conversation starts recently, with Christmas-time cyclocross racing and the big names in road racing who are dominating the winter discipline. But are today’s superstars doing too much racing across too many disciplines? Jens has something to say about it, as well as other racing trends in pro cycling.

Later, Bobby and Jens give their predictions both for the younger side of the pro peloton and for those who are now pushing well past 30 years old, including Peter Sagan, Chris Froome, and Primož Roglič. Do any older GC riders still stand a chance in France? Or is the Tour now exclusively a young man’s game?

Tune in every Friday for a new episode. And if you happen to be involved in pro cycling, pay attention to your DMs. You never know when Bobby or Jens will drop a message!

