Bobby & Jens: Brett Favre

For 20 years, Brett Favre was laser-focused on his football career, winning a Super Bowl and earning a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame along the way. These days, a decade on from his last game, he has a new passion: cycling.

In the second special holiday episode of Bobby & Jens, Bobby Julich and Jens Voigt once again sit down with a highly accomplished athlete from outside of the world of cycling. But just because Brett picked up the bike later in life doesn’t mean he’s a novice.

“I would consider myself an avid cyclist,” said Brett. “My football days are over. I’ve got to do something to stay in shape.” That something means riding an impressive 120 to 140 miles per week. And these days he’s pushing his limits ever further, including completing the Triple Bypass ride in Colorado, which spans 110 miles and climbs more than 10,000 feet.

Learn how Brett got started (spoiler, it was far from love at first ride), and how he progressed on the bike, including grappling with wearing bike shorts for the first time.

The conversation later turns to Brett’s time in the NFL and the parallels between his preparation for football games and long rides, including nutrition, as well as the factors that allowed him to play nearly 300 consecutive games. Bobby also offers up some helpful advice to Brett for overcoming issues he’s had on longer rides. And because Brett’s one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play football, there’s a story or two from his decorated career too.

Brett’s background has also provided him some insight that no other guest on Bobby & Jens has ever been able to offer. Have you ever wondered what’s worse: crashing on a bike or getting sacked by a 300-pound lineman? Then there are things that Brett experiences just the same as any other cyclist, from enjoying group rides to bonking and having run-ins with motorists (not even 240-pound NFL legends can escape that, unfortunately).

Listen to the latest episode of Bobby & Jens for the full conversation.

