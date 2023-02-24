Bobby & Jens: American cycling pioneer Ron Kiefel looks back on his 7-Eleven days

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Ron Kiefel was at the forefront of American cycling’s breakout in Europe, riding for the famed 7-Eleven team and picking up notable results including a Giro d’Italia stage and an Olympic bronze medal. This week, he looks back on his career, which overlapped with many of the greats of American cycling in the 1980s and ’90s.

Throughout the episode, he has plenty of stories to share, from dodging pedestrians in the bus on the way to racing in Sicily, to winning at the Giro, his relationship with Davis Phinney, and helicopters “deliberately” spicing up the action. There’s great insight for any fan of American racing.

Listen to the episode here or wherever you get podcasts for the full discussion with Ron Kiefel.

Want to dig into Kiefel and the 7-Eleven team further? VeloNews revisited the team in the April 2010 issue.

