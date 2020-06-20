Black Cyclists Network aims to become first UK BAME race team
London-based club looks to raise funds to support a first domestic race team and community outreach program.
London-based cycling club the Black Cyclists Network will be creating the first UK domestic race team for black, Asian and minority (BAME) riders.
The club was founded in 2018 by Mani Arthur, with the hope to “give much-needed visibility to people of color” and a wider mission to encourage cyclists of color to take up cycling. Black Cyclists Network now boasts over 100 riders, “including white members and supporters of diversity.”
The club will be aiming to fund a 10-rider squad in the 2021 season along with hosting events and an outreach program. A GoFundme page has been set up by the club, with a £10,000 GBP ($12,350 USD) target. Funds are to be used to support team equipment and expenses, and to finance an outreach program for beginners.
We are incredibly excited to announce that we are putting together a historic BCN race team for 2021. We currently have 9 riders on the team. . . We need your asistance to help us reach our funding target of 10k to cover race fees, kit and equipment. . . Any amount you can donate will go a long way to helping us reach our fundraising target. We created BCN to challenge the status quo and show riders that look like us, that there is a community for them. This project is going to amplify the excellent work we have been doing. . . We need your help. 🖤🙏🏿 . . Please find the LINK IN OUR BIO 👆🏿 . . . . . . . . . . . . . #blackcyclistsnetwork #blackcyclists #blackcyclist #cycling #blm #blmuk #blacklivesmatter #diversityincycling #brothersonbikes #blackathletes #blacksonbikes #instacycling #lovecycling #fromwhereweride #roadslikethese #ridejahbike #rubbersidedown #officialcycling #cyclingweekly #mycyclingweekend #bgdb #majortaylor #britishcycling #diversity #equality #freedom #protest #fightforjustice
“The Black Cyclists Network is more than a club,” Arthur said in a club statement. “We are a community built to address the lack of representation in the cycling world. There are a lot of cyclists from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds in the UK and around the world, yet very few resources cater for our communities.
“With the launch of the Black Cyclists Network team, we aim to give much-needed visibility to people of color in the sport to inspire and engage a new audience to the physical, mental and social benefits of cycling.”
With the club’s GoFundMe page currently just £200 shy of its target, it’s looking odds-on that the UK will see its first BAME race team in 2021. You can donate here.