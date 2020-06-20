Black Cyclists Network aims to become first UK BAME race team

London-based cycling club the Black Cyclists Network will be creating the first UK domestic race team for black, Asian and minority (BAME) riders.

The club was founded in 2018 by Mani Arthur, with the hope to “give much-needed visibility to people of color” and a wider mission to encourage cyclists of color to take up cycling. Black Cyclists Network now boasts over 100 riders, “including white members and supporters of diversity.”

The club will be aiming to fund a 10-rider squad in the 2021 season along with hosting events and an outreach program. A GoFundme page has been set up by the club, with a £10,000 GBP ($12,350 USD) target. Funds are to be used to support team equipment and expenses, and to finance an outreach program for beginners.

“The Black Cyclists Network is more than a club,” Arthur said in a club statement. “We are a community built to address the lack of representation in the cycling world. There are a lot of cyclists from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds in the UK and around the world, yet very few resources cater for our communities.

“With the launch of the Black Cyclists Network team, we aim to give much-needed visibility to people of color in the sport to inspire and engage a new audience to the physical, mental and social benefits of cycling.”

With the club’s GoFundMe page currently just £200 shy of its target, it’s looking odds-on that the UK will see its first BAME race team in 2021. You can donate here.