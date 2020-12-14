Best images of 2020: Plâteau de Glières

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story. Get 20% off during our last-chance sale. Join Already a member? Sign In

Ever since the Tour de France first crossed the Plâteau de Glières back in 2018, I have been looking forward to returning. While the Giro d’Italia still manages to hit over the dirt, this surface is a relative rarity in the Tour de France. So it is a magical moment where the Tour de France suddenly looks more like the Strade Bianche.

I arrived early on stage 18 — from Méribel to La Roche-sur-Faron — as I really wanted to find have time to find the best vantage point. Very quickly I decided on the beginning of the sector as I found several vantage points, one frontal shot, just as the riders entered the dirt section, and the perspective from the back, as the group raced away.

And while I was happy to get the yellow jersey leading the pack into the dust, I much preferred this shot from the back.

I love the way dust from the riders and the team cars rises up against the balance of pure green and black colors. And the riders are literally all over the road. Anybody that has been dropped in a bike race, in grueling conditions, knows the feeling. You get a sense that it is literally every man for himself at this point in the race. And you get a sense of the total chaos of what was an utterly unique moment in the race.