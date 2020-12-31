At the Back: Fishing for a story

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story. Get 15% off during our Healthier You sale. Join Already a member? Sign In

In the name of social distancing and COVID-19 safety, cycling journalists in 2020 were muzzled, masked up, sanitized, contained, and corralled into little fenced-off cubicles at the periphery of everything.

The solution to holding bike races amid real-life scenes from the movie Contagion was to create COVID-free “bubbles,” with riders and staffers inside of it, and everyone else far away. Journalists were among those kept away, and we simply had to grin and bear it. I’ll admit, even in pre-pandemic days, you don’t want to be close enough to smell a journalist two weeks into a grand tour. But keeping the media at a literal and figurative arm’s length had its consequences.

Throughout the abridged 2020 racing season, fans simply went without answers to several big stories. For example, one of the biggest of the entire season was Team Ineos’ decision to leave Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome on the sidelines at the Tour. The explanation that media and fans got was little more than cooked-up PR statements and staged videos from the team.

Under normal circumstances, journalists would be loitering at the team bus every day, asking prying questions, and being a general pain in the butt until someone finally said something relevant. In fact, media coverage from this year’s Tour and other major races was largely reduced to sound bites on TV. Guess what? It’s rare for a TV journalist to ask a biting question, or to inquire about about race tactics. “How does it feel to win?” is the preferred TV question. Sure, it was moving stuff when Sam Bennett opened up his soul on live TV, but what was really going on with Peter Sagan this year? We never found out.

In a typical year, journalists swarm riders at the finish line, hover around team buses, or lurk at the sign-in area. At any moment, a journalist might jump from behind a bush and corner a rider or a sport director.

This year, journalists were relegated to a “mixed zone.” We affixed our voice recorders to the end of a fully extended selfie stick, to assure the requisite social distance. We looked like anglers, standing along a river, our fishing poles stretched out to catch a whopper. More often than not, we walked away with barely a minnow’s worth of information.

What did cycling lose by neutering the media? After being in the middle of the scrum for the better part of two decades, I would say a lot. Instead of figuring out how and why Egan Bernal imploded in this year’s Tour, we were left with a few pithy canned comments. Why did Sunweb let Wilco Kelderman languish on the Stelvio at the Giro d’Italia? We may never know.

Journalists don’t want to be the story, but we sure want to get the story. And you cannot get the scoop standing on the sidelines, casting your mic into a mixed zone, hoping to land the big one.