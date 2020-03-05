PYSO, ep. 40: Data-driven cycling

TrainingPeaks co-founder Dirk Friel comes on the show to talk about the recent sea change in how cyclists and the sport at large use data.

TrainingPeaks, Strava, RideWithGPS, Best Bike Split, live TV with stream power data… The past 10 years have seen an explosion of data capture and sharing, not only from athlete to coach but to UCI and WADA and the public

The way we train, race, consume and analyze cycling has been irreversibly changed by the proliferation of data. On today’s episode, we take a look at how the world has changed with the sharing of data.

Bobby bought his first power meter in 1999. “I had next to no clue of what it was,” he said. “It was very much a status symbol.”

Fast forward to 2020, and power data is ubiquitous – something TrainingPeaks co-founder Dirk Friel says is healthy for the sport for a number of reasons, including clean sport, publicity, fan understanding and fan excitement.