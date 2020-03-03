Fast Talk, ep. 100: Polarized Training – past, present, and future

Dr. Seiler, aka the Jay-Z of physiology, talks about the inception of the polarized method.

Welcome to episode 100 with Dr. Stephen Seiler! We are so proud to have now brought 100 episodes of our passion for the bike to you. Thanks to all of you for coming along with us as we’ve interviewed some of the best physiologists, nutritionists, and athletes in professional cycling, and many of the most knowledgeable coaches in the world.

Today in episode 100, we get nearly two hours of Dr. Seiler, aka the Jay-Z of physiology. Our conversation is very natural, casual even, but there are so many moments of enlightenment and clarity.

Yes, Trevor wrote an outline for the show, as he always does. Thanks, Trevor. Then we proceeded to completely disregard it.

In many ways, it makes for a heck of a good show. We learn about the inception of the polarized method, from the creator himself. We discuss Dr. Seiler’s current research on the all-important aerobic threshold. And we jaw—that’s my nod to his Texas roots—about the future of sport science. Get ready for the wisdom to drop.

Are you following Dr. Seiler on Twitter? If not, you should. He frequently posts workout challenges, surveys, and his commentary on new scientific research and studies.

Now, sit back and grab your favorite beverage, or, better yet, find a nice long stretch of lonely road to listen in. Let’s make you fast!

