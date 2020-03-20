Zipp Service Course Silver bucks the black trend

Zipp's Service Course Silver components dress up your bike with a unique visual that breaks free from the blackout trend.

It’s been a while since silver was the standard component color. Zipp would like to take us back to those glory days with its Service Course Silver components, which include handlebars, seatposts, and stems, all decked out in a matte silver finish rather than the more common black we’re used to seeing on modern bikes.

The centerpiece of the Service Course package is the Service Course 70 XPLR handlebar. It’s made for modern riding, with ergonomic shaping throughout. The drops are about 6cm wider than the tops, and there’s extra room on the tops for clamping computers and accessories. Zipp says the drops are shallower and wider in order to accommodate the more rugged types of riding we do with our bicycles today (yes, you can read that last bit as “gravel.”).

The Service Course 70 XPLR handlebars will set you back just $55.

The Service Course 70 Ergo (pictured above) also costs $55. Its 70mm reach and 128mm drop is more suited to road riding, getting you in a low, aggressive, aero position. The Service Course Silver 80 Ergo is $55 and differs only in the reach, which is 80mm.

The Zipp Service Course XPLR handlebar has a wide sweep and shallow drop to accommodate multi-surface riding. Photo: Zipp

Complete the silver cockpit with the Service Course Stem. There’s a 6-degree and a 25-degree rise option, and a variety of lengths ranging from 75mm to 130mm. The faceplate has been redesigned as well, apparently for easier installation and increased stiffness. The Service Course Silver stem costs $56.

Zipp has also updated their branding, abandoning the familiar typeface font with serifs, for one that’s contemporary.

Finally, you can also dress up the rear of the bike in Service Course Silver. The Service Course Seatpost now comes in the matte silver finish, with either a 20mm offset or a 0mm offset. For simplicity’s sake, the clamp adjusts with a two-bolt system.