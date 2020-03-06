Why Cycles Wayward V2

The Wayward V2 is an update to the brand's 29+ "adventure bike".

Why Cycles founder Adam Miller entered the full-suspension carbon mountain bike game almost exactly a year ago with a new brand, Revel Bikes. Yet Why Cycles, his titanium-bike project that preceded Revel, is still chugging along nicely with the announcement of the Wayward V2.

This 29-inch mountain bike offers versatility for daily riding and for bikepacking adventures. Just keep in mind that the Wayward largely skews toward stability, with a 70mm bottom bracket drop and a 440mm chainstay length (adjustable up to 455mm).

Improvements to the Wayward V2’s geometry include adding 8mm to the head tube length, which should mean fewer headset spacers to get an upright position. And, the top tube has been lowered to allow dropper posts with greater ranges of travel, very much in keeping with modern trends.

And Why tweaked the geometry to correct for a 120mm fork rather than the 100mm fork the previous Wayward was meant to accommodate.

Why acknowledges this decreases the space allowance for a frame bag, but insists that, “being able to get rowdy with the seat down is a little more important.”

Three bottle braze-on points are now on the top and bottom of the down tube, as well as accessory mounting points on the underside of the top tube. So perhaps you won’t miss having that massive frame bag after all after exploring other bag mounting options.

Why has also increased rear tire clearance to accommodate 29″ x 3″— plenty of room for mud an big ol’ tire knobs.

Pricing for the Why Cycles Wayward V2 remains the same with a frame (including headset, seat collar, anodized water bottle bolts and rear axle) coming in at $2,449. Frame and fork options start at $3,049 with a RockShox Yari and a $1,000 upgrade for the Oddity Squid fork. Complete builds with SRAM components and Industry 9 wheels start at $4,799.

SRAM Eagle GX $4,799

SRAM Eagle X01 $5,899

SRAM Eagle XX1 AXS with Enve $9,299

All photos courtesy Why Cycles