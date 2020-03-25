Wahoo and The Sufferfest go ‘All In’ with indoor training plans

Each All In plan offers a different focus while incorporating sessions from the Sufferfest yoga and strength training video library.

The Sufferfest, part of Wahoo Fitness, is offering a suite of training plans designed specifically for athletes who are staying indoors due to the current COVID-19 global health crisis.

In order to ensure that the plans are accessible to everyone, The Sufferfest is offering new users a free month subscription through the promo code ALLINSUFPLAN.

The four-week “All In” training plans are completely indoor-based, with increased emphasis on yoga, strength, and mental training. Each All In plan offers a different focus — cycling, multisport, and cross-training — while incorporating sessions from The Sufferfest yoga and strength training video library. Each plan also includes sessions from The Sufferfest Mental Toughness Program.

The plans were designed by Wahoo to help athletes improve their fitness and maintain motivation in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

David McQuillen, head of the Wahoo Fitness Sufferfest division said, “While all of us at Wahoo Fitness know that there are far more important things than that next workout, we also know that there is comfort, solace, and meaning to be found in exercise. Social distancing and self-isolation brings with it many challenges for athletes trying to maintain or even improve fitness. Our Sports Science Team developed these comprehensive, four-week plans specifically to help homebound athletes redefine their goals, train responsibly, and use their time inside to get stronger both physically and mentally.”

These All-In plans are structured, progressive, and designed to provide enough training load to allow athletes to stay fit, without too much intensity. Each plan offers a different area of focus, and are designed to take the place of outdoor and group activities. Cyclists can vary the number of rides as well as their strength training level. Athletes focusing on cross-training can use this time to develop the strength and fitness needed to support their primary athletic goals, while the yoga-focused plan is organized so athletes can gradually ramp into the hard sessions, which is especially important for those who have never done yoga before.

For those who are inclined to do more group-focused sessions, or competitive indoor cycling challenges, Zwift is hosting events which feature Rapha, Canyon-SRAM and EF Pro Cycling athletes as guest ride leaders.