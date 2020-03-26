VN Podcast: The Mid South and coronavirus; Hannah Finchamp interview

On this week's episode we discuss The Mid South's decision to continue amid the coronavirus pandemic. We also speak to race winner Hannah Finchamp.

The Mid South gravel race was the final major cycling event held in the United States before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation and postponement of the remaining events on the calendar.

The race and its participants received criticism. On today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, we examine the race’s decision to continue and speak with our reporters who were on the ground at the event. What were riders and race staff talking about in the days before the event? What precautions were and were not taken at the event?

Hannah Finchamp won the women’s race decisively. It was the first-ever gravel race for the professional mountain biker. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com

Then, we hear from Hannah Finchamp, winner of the women’s event. Hannah recounts her victory at The Mid South and discusses the now famous photo of her eating a cheeseburger in the finishing chute just as she crossed the line.

