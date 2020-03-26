VN Podcast: The Mid South and coronavirus; Hannah Finchamp interview
The Mid South gravel race was the final major cycling event held in the United States before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation and postponement of the remaining events on the calendar.
The race and its participants received criticism. On today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, we examine the race’s decision to continue and speak with our reporters who were on the ground at the event. What were riders and race staff talking about in the days before the event? What precautions were and were not taken at the event?
Then, we hear from Hannah Finchamp, winner of the women’s event. Hannah recounts her victory at The Mid South and discusses the now famous photo of her eating a cheeseburger in the finishing chute just as she crossed the line.
