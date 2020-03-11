VN Podcast: Inside Paris-Nice’s fan blockade; defining a Monument of Gravel

On this week's podcast we take you inside Paris-Nice's fan blockade, discuss COVID-19's impact on global cycling, and discuss the Monuments of Gravel project.

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we go inside Paris-Nice’s coronavirus precautions with James Startt, who is one of the few media members covering the race.

Startt spoke with ASO’s Christian Prudhomme and other officials about the precautions that have been taken with the race to ward off the virus. There are no spectators, no post-race interviews, and absolutely no hugs and kisses on the post-race podium. Is this the model that pro cycling can adopt to keep events safe in the future?

Andrew Hood discusses the wider scope of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the pro cycling calendar. The cancellation of Strade Bianche and postponement of Milano-Sanremo, and Tirreno-Adriatico will have a dramatic impact on the top riders and their seasonal goals. Plus, what can we expect from the Belgian classics and Giro d’Italia in the coming weeks?

Then, Betsy Welch joins the show to discuss our latest project, Monuments of Gravel. We went in search of the five gravel events that carry the most prestige to win. We devised a voting system to help us determine the races, and then posed the question to the elite gravel racers on the circuit. Everything you want to know about the Monuments of Gravel project is discussed on this episode.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.