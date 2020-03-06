VN Pod: Inside the coronavirus quarantine at UAE Tour; Peter Stetina on privateer racing

Pro cycling has been put on hold this week by the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), which forced the cancellation of Strade Bianche and the shortening of the UAE Tour.

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we speak with editor Jim Cotton who was on the ground at the UAE Tour and underwent four days of quarantine due to coronavirus.

Jim takes us inside his experience at UAE Tour and explains, step by step, how the race was cancelled and the riders and staff placed in quarantine. Jim was tested for the virus and eventually returned to the UK, but not before he spent five days locked in his hotel room.

After that we hear from Peter Stetina about his 2020 gravel campaign, and why being a privateer gravel racer is far more complicated than being a WorldTour road racer.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.