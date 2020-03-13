Vegni refuses to rule out rescheduling Giro d’Italia

With the Giro scheduled to start in Budapest on May 9, Thursday's news of a lockdown in Hungary places the grand tour in further jeopardy.

Mauro Vegni, director of the Giro d’Italia, is facing the prospect of re-scheduling his grand tour.

The Giro, scheduled to start in Budapest May 9, has been under threat of cancelation for weeks as the coronavirus crisis deepens. The intensity of the health issue in Italy has already forced Vegni’s RCS Sport agency to reschedule Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milano-Sanremo.

Just as Italy has been placed under lockdown through March as the local authorities look to control the spread of the virus, news broke Thursday that Hungary has declared a state of emergency, banning large public gatherings and prohibiting travel from Italy. With this year’s Giro set to kick off with three stages based around Hungarian capital Budapest, Vegni is having to consider his options.

“We will try to save the start of the Giro d’Italia on May 9 from Hungary, but another date is also possible,” Vegni told the Adnkronos news agency, Thursday.

“Somehow we are waiting for this month to understand what will happen,” Vegni said. “In my opinion, there will be a complete review of the whole year, for all the activities. It is a complicated moment.”

Vegni’s statements came on a dark day for pro cycling yesterday, which saw confirmation that the Volta a Catalunya was the latest WorldTour race to be axed, and growing uncertainty over upcoming Belgian classics.

Just as teams are in a holding pattern as race calendars are constantly changing, Vegni is also facing a waiting game as he is forced to see how the public health situation plays out through the following weeks of Italian and Hungarian lockdown.

“We are talking to the Hungarian authorities these days to also understand what happens to them. And we must also consider that we, like them, are engaged in this battle against the virus,” Vegni said. “At this moment everything is to be reviewed – for now we are waiting for April 3.”