USA Cycling’s ‘Bikes Give Back’ program to assist in COVID-19 risk reduction

USA Cycling will use 50 percent of all membership sales to directly support companies who have pledged aid by producing, selling, and donating face masks to those in need.

Recognizing the disappointment and hardships resulting from the cancelation of domestic and international cycling events, and the lasting impact on cyclists of all ages and abilities who are currently faced with lockdowns, loss of income, and constant anxiety, USA Cycling has committed to making a meaningful impact.

RELATED: The Grind — Let’s race today, and buy drinks for healthcare workers

While some cycling brands — Orucase, Kitsbow, and Pinch Flat Designs to name a few — have shifted production from apparel and accessories to making personal protective equipment, the national federation will do its part by donating up to 50 percent of all membership sales to support these companies.

USAC has committed to continuing this program through May 3, 2020 — the date when the current domestic event sanctioning suspension will expire.

The USAC How You Can Help series provides additional information about the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the many aspects of cycling in the United States. This resource provides information about how to help race promoters and organizers, youth outreach programs, local bicycle shops, and even how to help fellow cyclists.