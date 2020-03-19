USA Cycling updates Olympic qualification, coordinating with UCI

USAC plans to select and announce the USA Cycling Olympic Teams from May 1 through June 3.

USA Cycling has announced that due to the COVID-19 situation, a freeze on points accumulation and results retroactive to March 3, 2020, will be implemented. USAC indicated that it will incorporate this change in date to the Olympic selection criteria.

This decision mirrors the efforts which the UCI has recently taken, to ensure fair qualification and representation at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The current plan is to select and announce the USA Cycling Olympic Team(s) from May 1 through June 3 and make all selections public no later than June 10.

The USOPC selection deadlines are as follows:

Track Cycling – May 1, 2020

BMX Freestyle – May 15, 2020

Mountain Bike – June 1, 2020

Road – June 1, 2020

BMX Racing – June 3, 2020

Should the IOC determine it necessary to change the dates of the Games, USA Cycling will adjust accordingly and provide new information through direct communication to athletes and coaches, on their website, and through social media channels.