USA Cycling announces return of Jim Miller as head of elite athletics

Miller had been working with TrainingPeaks for the past two years. Prior to this engagement, he had been part of USA Cycling for 17 years.

Jim Miller, the coach who’s helped the United States win 14 Olympic medals over much of the past two decades, is back.

USA Cycling president Rob DeMartini confirmed that Miller will return to the team where he worked for 17 years after spending the past two years at TrainingPeaks. Scott Schnitzspahn resigned his position of vice president, opening the way for Miller’s return just months ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“We thank Scott for all that he has done for this organization and the athletes,” DeMartini said. “We are confident in our position and readiness as we head into Tokyo and expect to deliver our performance commitments this summer.”

Miller has worked closely with some of the top U.S. riders across all disciplines, helping Kristin Armstrong win three consecutive Olympic gold medals in time trial as well as with some of the top road racers, mountain bikers and track cyclists. He left USA Cycling in 2018 as part of a major reshuffling at the national federation.

Miller’s title is Head of Elite Athletics, and will coordinate riders, coaches and staff to maximize performance across disciplines for its athlete development programs. The timing is significant as he rejoins the team just ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games and the upcoming round of rider selections.

Jim Miller had previously been vice president of athletics for USA Cycling. Photo: Casey B. Gibson

“I am excited to return to USA Cycling and build on the past successes to develop athletes to achieve more winning performances in the future,” Miller said. “I am eager to bring the data-focused learnings from TrainingPeaks I’ve developed over the past couple years and share them with the future stars of American cycling.”

The announcement comes as officials confirmed this week the track qualification for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. The women’s team will include team pursuit, which won the world title in Berlin last month, as well as Madison, omnium, sprint and Keirin. The men’s qualified spots for the Madison and omnium. The USA Cycling track contingent could include up to eight athletes, with final Tokyo selection coming later this season.

USA Cycling will have medal chances across all disciplines in Tokyo, with legitimate medal hopes in mountain bike, BMX, track and road racing.