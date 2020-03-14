The Mid South: Payson McElveen overcomes muddy conditions to repeat

Payson McElveen overcame mud and cold conditions to win The Mid South gravel race in Oklahoma.

Payson McElveen survived the thick mud and wet conditions to take a repeat victory at Oklahoma’s The Mid South gravel race.

McElveen crossed the line in downtown Stillwater ahead of Colin Strickland. It was a solo win for McElveen, who in 2019 won the race in a three-up sprint against Ted King and Andrew Dillman.

After crossing the line McElveen said the victory carried extra weight for him.

“I’m going to try not to choke up as I say this,” McElveen told VeloNews at the finish. “I was thinking about Ben Sonntag the whole time.”

McElveen often raced against and trained with Sonntag, who was hit and killed by a driver two weekends ago while training outside of Durango.

Indeed, McElveen was both the strongest and the luckiest rider in the closing miles of the 103-mile race. It was Peter Stetina who made what appeared to be a decisive attack with 65 miles remaining, and emerged from a muddy hike-a-bike section with a sizable lead on Strickland and McElveen. A short time later Stetina had to dismount his bicycle after he had shifting troubles.

The mechanical allowed McElveen to catch and then pass Stetina into the lead with approximately 75 miles to go.

“I had some drivetrain stuff on three separate occasions, but I started really paying attention to taking care of the bike,” McElveen said. “I almost tried to not pedal hard and I stopped shifting. It was mostly just by necessity.”

For several miles it was a three-man drag race with McElveen, Stetina, and Strickland all slogging through the mud, separated by less than a minute.

McElveen outlasted his chasers to finish by himself in downtown Stillwater.

Stay tuned to VeloNews.com for more news and updates from The Mid South gravel race, including results of the women’s race.