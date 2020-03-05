Sea Otter Classic postponed due to coronavirus; new date yet to be set

The 2020 Sea Otter Classic has been postponed due to coronavirus. The event has yet to announce a new date.

(BRAIN) — Organizers of the Sea Otter Classic, scheduled for next month at the Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California, announced Thursday that they are postponing the event to an undetermined date because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“After a thorough review of the coronavirus threat, we’ve decided to reschedule April’s Sea Otter Classic. Additionally, People for Bikes and Sea Otter Classic will reschedule the Bicycle Leadership Conference,” event director Frank Yohannan said in an email Thursday.

“We are coordinating with local authorities to determine the best dates to host the 2020 Sea Otter Classic and Bicycle Leadership Conference. We anticipate announcing those dates by the middle of next week,” he said. ”

Information regarding registration refunds and rollovers will be posted on our website once the new dates have been finalized.”

California’s Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday, following the state’s first coronavirus-linked death. The fatality occurred northeast of Sacramento and was the first U.S. death outside Washington state.

The cancellation is the latest major bicycle event to be either cancelled or postponed due to the spreading coronavirus. On Thursday Italian racing company RCS Sport officially cancelled the Strade Bianche professional race, set for Saturday, March 7. The company also cancelled its Strade Bianche gran fondo event on March 8.

Earlier in the week organizers of the North American Handmade Bicycle Show postponed its show until August.