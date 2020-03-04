Rolling report: Impact of coronavirus on pro racing

Stay updated on the latest news around the coronavirus threat and its impact on pro cycling.

With the impact of coronavirus on pro cycling rapidly escalating Wednesday, this will be your go-to guide for all the most important updates on the situation.

March 4, 4:00 (MT): Seven coronavirus cases in Wevelgem

Belgian news outlet De Kran van West-Vlaanderen is reporting that there are seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wevelgem, the town that will host the finish of Gent-Wevelgem on March 29. According to the report, the seven people went on a ski trip together in Northern Italy where they came into contact with the virus. Three of the infected are children.

According to the report, one family member told the outlet that, “None of us is really sick.”

Wevelgem has long hosted the finish of Gent-Wevelgem, which features WorldTour races for both pro men and women, as well as Nations Cup races for juniors and Under-23 riders. Wevelgem also hosts the Gent-Wevelgem Cyclo, an amateur cyclosportive that is held the day before the pro race. That event, held this year on March 28, attracts approximately 7,000 riders each year.

March 4, 3:40 (MT): A race without spectators or physical contact?

Sporting events across Europe are adjusting to the new challenges posed by COVID-19. France’s premier soccer league, Ligue 1, has announced there will be no handshakes between players and officials at upcoming matches as a way to curb the spread of the virus. Players will also hold the young mascots by the shoulder and not by the hand, which is what usually happens. The pre-match handshake between sides will also be cancelled.

After the Italian government’s decree there is some speculation around whether the races could still be held if they somehow convinced spectators to stay at home. For instance, some Italian soccer matches are still taking place because they are being held in empty stadiums, illustrated in the image below:

All sporting events in Italy will take place without fans for at least the next month due to the coronavirus outbreak. by @daniellamatar https://t.co/U7Aumt3cZo — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) March 4, 2020

March 4, 3:15 (MT): Text of the Italian decree

The text of the official decree issued by the Italian government on how to curb coronavirus is now available in translated English. The decree has several sections that focus on sporting events, and what rules the teams and events should follow to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Below are a few excerpts from the order:

In order to counter and contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the following measures apply throughout the country:

b) shows, events and shows of any kind, including cinematic and theatrical performances, held in any place, both public and private, which cause crowding of people such as not to allow respect for the interpersonal safety distance of at least one meter referred to in Annex 1, letter d);

c) sports events and competitions of all types and disciplines, held in every place, both public and private, are also suspended; however, in municipalities other than those listed in Annex 1 to the Prime Minister’s decree of 1 March 2020, and subsequent amendments, it is permitted to carry out the aforementioned events and competitions, as well as the training sessions of competitive athletes, at the inside sports facilities used behind closed doors, or outdoors without the presence of the public; in all such cases, the associations and sports clubs, by means of their medical staff, are required to carry out the appropriate checks to contain the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus among athletes, technicians, managers and all accompanying persons who participate.

March 4, 3:00 (MT): Team Ineos bows out

Team Ineos has announced it will cancel its pro racing program until the Volta a Catalunya on March 23. This effectively removes Team Ineos from Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico, Paris-Nice, and Milano-Sanremo. The team’s revealed the news in a message on social media.

“Following the tragic loss of Nico Portal, and in addition to the current uncertainty around the Coronavirus, Team INEOS have today taken the decision to withdraw temporarily from all racing until the Volta a Catalunya on March 23.”

March 4, 2:00 (MT): RCS Sport cancels Strade Bianche gran fondo

RCS Sport, owner of Strade Bianche, Milano-Sanremo, and Tirreno Adriatico has just cancelled the amateur gran fondo at Strade Bianche, set to take place on March 8, the day after the pro race. RCS Sport has yet to cancel the professional races, however.

“Regarding the bike races Strade Bianche (7 March), Strade Bianche Women Elite (7 March), Tirreno-Adriatico (11-17 March), Milano-Sanremo (21 March) and Il Giro di Sicilia (1-4 April), RCS Sport will communicate the updates and details in the coming days, following the meetings with the appropriate authorities, starting from the meeting with the Prefecture of Siena tomorrow morning.”

March 4, 12:00 (MT): Italian govt. decree could cancel pro races

Multiple outlets are reporting that the Italian government has decreed that all public events and public sporting events be cancelled until April 3. The decree states that major sporting events such as soccer and rugby matches can take place without a crowd present, but that major spectator events should be called off. There is no official word that this will cancel the upcoming WorldTour races, however the decision is likely to impact the events.

March 4, 10:00 (MT): CCC-Liv will skip Strade Bianche

Women’s pro team CCC-Liv will not participate in the Strade Bianche pro race on Saturday, the team announced in a release. The squad of Marianne Vos made the decision after speaking with its medical staff about the coronavirus situation.

“The risks are simply too big. We make this decision with mixed feelings, because we were really looking forward to this beautiful and well-organised race. The mind, however, has won from the emotion. The health and safety of our riders and staff have the highest priority at all times,” Team Director Eric van den Boom said in a release.

March 4, 10:00 (MT): Mitchelton-Scott and van Vleuten skip March races

Mitchelton-Scott has pulled its men’s and women’s teams out of races for most of the March calendar, meaning Annemiek van Vleuten, the defending champion at Strade Bianche, will not be there to defend her title. Mitchelton-Scott will not race the following events in Italy: Strade Bianche, GP Industria, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milano-Sanremo, Trofeo Alfredo Binda. The team will also skip French race Paris-Nice, as well as the Ronde van Drenthe and Danilith Nokere Koerse in the Netherlands and Belgium.

No @StradeBianche for our team and for now no races till after 22nd of March. Read statement for more info 👇. Very sad because I was very much looking forward to race. Difficult decision to make but thanks @MitcheltonSCOTT for putting everyones health above all. https://t.co/V7g56MUwyM — Annemiek van Vleuten (@AvVleuten) March 4, 2020

March 4, 08:30 (MT): Jumbo-Visma is out of Strade Bianche

Jumbo-Visma will skip Saturday’s Strade Bianche over mounting fears of the coronavirus’s spread in Italy. The Dutch team had one of the favorites to win in Wout van Aert, who was third at the Italian classic two years ago.

“Together with the management of our team, I am constantly considering and acting in the interest of the health and working conditions of our riders and staff members,” said team director Richard Plugge in a release. “That includes, for example, preventing them from quarantine abroad. We have to look at the broader picture and take responsibility for the health of riders, staff and fans.”

March 4, 06:30 (MT): Fernando Gaviria reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus

Belgian news outlet RTBF.be has reported that Colombian sprint star Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) is one of the six riders that were diagnosed with coronavirus Tuesday night. RTBF has also states that three members of Russian-based Gazprom Rusvelo have been confirmed as positive — two Russian riders and a German staffer.

VeloNews is reaching out to UAE Team Emirates and Gazprom to attempt to find further information

March 4, 06:30 (MT): Groupama-FDJ is still locked down in the UAE

Groupama-FDJ, who were one of three teams remaining in lockdown in Abu Dhabi, confirm that, like Cofidis, they will remain in quarantine through to 14 March.

“All ofour riders and staff in the UAE have been tested negative for COVID-19, still several positive results, not involving our etam – have been reported inside our hotel,” read a team statement.

https://twitter.com/GroupamaFDJ/status/1235144721015676928/photo/1

Gazprom-Rusvelo, the final of the three teams locked down in the hotel, are yet to release a statement.

March 4, 05:30 (MT): Cofidis quarantine continues in UAE

Team Cofidis confirms it will remain in quarantine in Abu Dhabi for a further 10 days, under the bidding of local health authorities