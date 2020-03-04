Report: six new coronavirus cases at UAE Tour

Six more individuals connected to the UAE Tour have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Officials in the United Arab Emirates have confirmed six additional cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst the UAE Tour’s entourage. All six cases were connected to the two initial cases reported at the race that led to the event’s cancellation with two stages remaining.

The news was announced Tuesday afternoon by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

“The six individuals diagnosed with the new coronavirus include two Russians, two Italians, one German and one Colombian,” said a release about the news. “The patients were connected to the two previously announced cases associated with the cycling event, the UAE Tour.”

According to the ministry, the six patients are being monitored and are in stable condition.

The news comes less than a week after the UAE Tour was cancelled after the fifth stage by authorities with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council after two staffers on the UAE-Team Emirates squad came down win the virus.

The cancellation led to a multi-day lockdown of all race officials, pro riders, media, and team officials within the team hotels on Yas Island outside Abu Dhabi. Riders and officials were forced to remain in their rooms as medical officials tested them, one by one, in the downstairs rooms of the hotels.

VeloNews contributor Jim Cotton was among the dozens of individuals to be quarantined. Cotton was recently cleared and allowed to travel back home.