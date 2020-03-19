REEB Cycles Announces new American-made gravel bikes and custom options

The Colorado-based bicycle company introduces a new gravel bike, the Lickskillet, and updates to its adventure bike, The Sam's Pants.

REEB Cycles announced today that they have two offerings for gravel and off-road enthusiasts in 2020.

The Colorado-based bicycle company said in a press release that they have dramatically updated their The Sam’s Pants model as well as introduced the Lickskillet, a brand new all-road, gravel bike named for and inspired by the steepest gravel road in Boulder County. Both models are designed around today’s modern non-suspension corrected forks for better standover and larger front triangle for larger frame bag options. The Sam’s Pants and the Lickskillet will be both available in steel or titanium and are also fully customizable at an additional cost.

Lickskillet. Photo: courtesy REEB Bicycles

REEB’s brand new offering, the Lickskillet, is designed to be a versatile gravel race rig equally at home on dirt as it is on pavement. The frame boasts clearance for a 700c x 45 mm tire, features 3 sets of water bottle bosses, is 1x or 2x drivetrain compatible, and is designed around the 395mm axle to crown length. The bike is available is six stock sizes with three stock colors for the steel frame.

Sams Pants. Photo: courtesy REEB Bicycles

The Sam’s Pants, REEB’s “‘dirt road rippin’, monster crossin’, adventure tourin’, backcountry bikepackin’, daily commutin,’” enters the year with some significant updates. The 2020 Sam’s Pants features 29” x 2.2” tire clearance, a third set of bottle bosses on the downtube for extra water and gear, plus an update to a 31.6mm seat tube to fit a broad selection of modern dropper seatposts.

REEB has been in the bike business since 2011 when the brand began fabricating handmade steel single-speeds designed for the steep and rocky terrain of their home in the foothills of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. Since then, a core group of riders have led the progression of their bikes, including their American-made flagship ReDikyelous hardtail. In 2017 REEB announced the SQWEEB, their first full suspension offering that has also been updated for 2020 with the help of fabricator and pro racer Adam Prosise.