Rally Cycling launches ‘Healthy Habits Challenge’ series

Rally Cycling launches series of at-home fitness challenges to build community spirit as more countries and states enter lockdown by the day.

American team Rally Cycling is launching a four-week video fitness challenge led by Sara Poidevin. The series of at-home sessions have been designed by the team “as a way for us all to stay connected during the difficult times ahead.”

With more and more countries and states entering lockdown by the day in order to combat the coronavirus crisis, both professional riders and the general public are left isolated and unable to exercise in the way that they may have before. Rally Cycling’s series looks to combat both issues with its at-home training series.

The first in the series is ‘At-Home Core,’ with the team challenging fans and followers to complete one minute of core training per day.

The team released a post explaining the purpose and intent of the series, stating:

“Why? It’s a great way to start a new habit and easy to fit in your daily schedule. You’ll be more likely to do it consistently when you feel a sense of accomplishment, and you may even feel inspired to tack on an extra few minutes! Push yourself to choose an exercise that is challenging and functional. You can choose a different exercise each day, or work to improve on a more difficult one.”

Rally Cycling encourages followers to film their training and share it on social media using the tag #HealthyHabitswithPoido. The release also included a video with 23-year-old Poidevin to inspire those taking on the challenge. Chloe Hosking and Leah Kirchmann have both already gotten involved in the challenge, sharing their core workouts on twitter.

Day 2, week 1 of #HealthyHabitswithPoido. The challenge today was to incorporate my 1 minute of core into my daily routine, so I got it done on my daily coffee shop pilgrimage. I did a plank with knee to elbow lift. Can you spot Stella? It’s her second day of the challenge too! pic.twitter.com/xzOzfvRehN — Chloe Hosking (@chloe_hosking) March 21, 2020

Day 2 of #HealthyHabitswithPoido, got in my 1 minute of core before riding! Will you join the challenge? @TeamSunweb @SaraPoido pic.twitter.com/8gELDoVGrP — Leah Kirchmann (@L_Kirch) March 21, 2020

Rally Cycling’s challenge is another example of teams looking to engage with fans in new ways after the cycling season was put on hold until at least May due to coronavirus. Mitchelton-Scott were one of the first to take to indoor training platform Zwift to engage with fans, hosting virtual rides and training sessions with the pros.