Paris-Nice stage 7: Schachmann hangs on to win overall, Quintana wins stage
Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took the overall of Paris-Nice Saturday, while Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) continued his string of early-season success by taking the stage.
Schachmann did just enough to limit the damage caused by an attack in the final kilometer by Tiesj Benoot (Sunweb), who had started just 36 seconds back on the overall. Benoot’s late acceleration bagged him second on the stage, but not enough time to overhaul Schachmann in the GC. Instead, the Belgian had to settle for second overall, with Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) filling out the GC podium.
Having won the opening stage and held the leader’s jersey ever since, Schachmann’s overall victory came off the back of a solid performance from his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates, who kept their leader in contention through a stage littered with attacking threats.
“For me it was a really hard finish, the last three kilometers… it was a walk through a world of pain, but right now it’s like being in heaven,” said Schachmann after the race.
“It’s already the fourth year of my career, but it’s the biggest success so far, and one of the most important steps,” he said. “It feels so great, because all of my life people were doubting me as a GC rider, but it was always my dream.”
Quintana won his fifth stage of the season after attacking out of a select GC group with four kilometers to go on the grinding 16-kilometer climb to La Colmiane. After several seasons of disappointment, the Colombian has rocketed back into form with his new French team.
“It’s a come back with elegance, and I like to win with elegance,” said Quintana. “We were very motivated to do everything well this year, and the team worked really hard today for me. People always say ‘Nairo always asks a lot from the team,’ and today, that was the result of me asking a lot from the team.”
Saturday’s seventh stage of Paris-Nice served as the finale of a race scheduled to run for eight stages and finish Sunday. Sunday’s stage was canceled after teams and race organizers decided to cancel the originally-planned closer around Nice due to the impacts of the coronavirus epidemic. As the global health crisis continues to wreak havoc on the spring cycling season, Paris-Nice may have served as the last professional race we see for some weeks.
Paris - Nice Stage 7 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:27:01
|2
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|0:46
|3
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:56
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:56
|5
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:56
|6
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:58
|7
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:19
|8
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:22
|9
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:32
|10
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:32
|11
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:48
|12
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|2:10
|13
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:36
|14
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:40
|15
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|3:54
|16
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|3:54
|17
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|3:58
|18
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|4:44
|19
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:44
|20
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:44
|21
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:40
|22
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:04
|23
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:35
|24
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|7:06
|25
|COMBAUD Romain
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|7:31
|26
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|7:50
|27
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8:10
|28
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:10
|29
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|9:19
|30
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|9:19
|31
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:19
|32
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:56
|33
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|9:56
|34
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:56
|35
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:27
|36
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|13:07
|37
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:40
|38
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|14:19
|39
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|14:59
|40
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|14:59
|41
|VERMOTE Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:59
|42
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:59
|43
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:59
|44
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:59
|45
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|14:59
|46
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|14:59
|47
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|14:59
|48
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|14:59
|49
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:59
|50
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17:03
|51
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:34
|52
|ŠIŠKEVIČIUS Evaldas
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|18:49
|53
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:49
|54
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|19:08
|55
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:08
|56
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:10
|57
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:27
|58
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:56
|59
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:56
|60
|TRARIEUX Julien
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|21:56
|61
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|21:56
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:14:23
|2
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|0:18
|3
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:59
|4
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:16
|5
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:24
|6
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:30
|7
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:03
|8
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:16
|9
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:39
|10
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|4:36
|11
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|5:36
|12
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:37
|13
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:10
|14
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|8:57
|15
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:36
|16
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:00
|17
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|11:36
|18
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:01
|19
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:44
|20
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:14
|21
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16:27
|22
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|17:12
|23
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|17:34
|24
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|18:20
|25
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|19:09
|26
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|19:20
|27
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|22:53
|28
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|26:40
|29
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:56
|30
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:56
|31
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:59
|32
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27:55
|33
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|30:44
|34
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:55
|35
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:00
|36
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|31:32
|37
|COMBAUD Romain
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|31:50
|38
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|32:01
|39
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:58
|40
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|35:25
|41
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|36:04
|42
|VERMOTE Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38:36
|43
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|39:47
|44
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|40:03
|45
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|40:13
|46
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:30
|47
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|41:31
|48
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41:52
|49
|ŠIŠKEVIČIUS Evaldas
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|43:24
|50
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|44:01
|51
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|44:02
|52
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:11
|53
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|45:36
|54
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|51:55
|55
|TRARIEUX Julien
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|52:53
|56
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|54:16
|57
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|55:23
|58
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|56:50
|59
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|56:55
|60
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|57:12
|61
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|57:17
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|43
|2
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38
|3
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|28
|4
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16
|6
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|16
|7
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|15
|8
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|9
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|14
|10
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|11
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|13
|12
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|13
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|14
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|15
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|16
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|17
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|18
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|19
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|20
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|21
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|22
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|3
|23
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|3
|24
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|3
|25
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|26
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|27
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|53
|2
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|19
|3
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|4
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16
|5
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15
|6
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10
|7
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|8
|8
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|7
|9
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|10
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|11
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|5
|13
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|14
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|15
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|3
|16
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3
|17
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|18
|COMBAUD Romain
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|2
|19
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|20
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|21
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|22
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|23
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|27:15:22
|2
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:28
|3
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:57
|4
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|31:02
|5
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|38:48
|6
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|39:14
|7
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|43:02
|8
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50:56
|9
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|54:24
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Sunweb
|81:52:39
|2
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:25
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:19
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|15:31
|5
|EF Pro Cycling
|19:17
|6
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:06
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:38
|8
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|30:51
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|33:41
|10
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|43:03
|11
|NTT Pro Cycling
|46:56
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48:28
|13
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|1:25:14
|14
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:31:46
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.