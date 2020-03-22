Pressure growing within cycling community to postpone Olympic Games

Some say inconsistent training possibilities, health risks and questions about anti-doping should prompt rescheduling.

There’s growing pressure from within the cycling community to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Federations across a wide spectrum of sports are already clamoring the International Olympic Committee to reschedule the summer Games in light of a worsening coronavirus crisis gripping the world. Federations representing the U.S. Track and Field as well as French swimming have joined a growing chorus to delay the Olympics.

This week, the Spanish and Dutch cycling federations joined their respective Olympic committees urging that the Games be rescheduled. The Tokyo Olympic Games are slated to start July 24, with the men’s road race as one of the first medal events.

Cycling, like many sports, faces inconsistent conditions for athletes around the globe in the decisive weeks and months leading up to the Games. Several countries are in lockdown after pro bike racing has been canceled through at least the end of April, preventing cyclists from training outdoors. Athletes from other nations, however, do not face such restrictions and have been able to continue to train and prepare.

“The idea of going to the Olympics with athletes who cannot train to compete against others who can prepare doesn’t make much sense,” José Luis López Cerrón told Spanish website ciclo21. “Perhaps the best option is to delay the Games until the fall or even 2021.”

Spain’s cycling federation joined the Spanish Olympic Committee in its plea to reschedule the Games. Spain is home to not only Spanish cyclists, but nearly 100 other top international cyclists, triathletes and runners, many of whom live in and around Girona. Spain and Andorra, another hotbed where nearly 50 professional cyclists live, have been in lockdown with an outdoor cycling ban in place for more than one week.

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), one of the favorites for the elite men’s road race, agreed that a new date for the Olympic Games should be considered.

“I don’t think moving the Olympics to 2021 is such a bad idea,” said Nibali, speaking to journalists Friday from his home base in Lugano, Switzerland via Facebook. “The Olympics only come around every four years, it’s only a question of peaking for them.”

Last week, the International Olympic Committee said it was sticking with the scheduled dates. Overnight, Reuters reported that officials are now beginning to at least game-plan a possible rescheduling of the Games. Many expect a final decision to be made 60 days in advance of the Games, which would be at the end of May, if not sooner.

Officials urging a rescheduling of the competition say that the international health crisis not only creates an uneven playing field, but also puts athletes and other staffers under undue physical and mental stress. There are also concerns about how the growing health crisis will inhibit anti-doping efforts in light of ever stricter travel restrictions.

“We consider it imprudent and nearly irresponsible that athletes here and in the rest of the world continue to prepare for the Olympics in such terrible and unhealthy conditions,” Dutch cycling federation president Marcel Wintels told the Dutch wire ANP. “We know how athletes always will sacrifice and do everything possible to achieve their goals, but this only pushes athletes and their coaches to train as best they can, which not only puts their own health at risk, but everyone else’s as well.”

The coronavirus crisis has already impacted cycling in other ways. Last week, the UCI said qualification for all cycling events would be back-dated to early March, meaning that riders on the bubble for Olympic qualifying won’t be able to perform as they might have hoped in the closing rounds of competition. As of Friday, USA Cycling had not taken an official position on whether or not the Games should be rescheduled or postponed.

“Should the IOC determine it necessary to change the dates of the Games, USA Cycling will adjust accordingly and provide new information through direct communication to athletes and coaches, on their website, and through social media channels,” USA Cycling said in a statement last week.