Park Tool bleed kits lend a helping hand

Park Tool universal disc brake bleed kits can be used for either DOT, or mineral oil hydraulic disc brake systems.

How do you maintain your hydraulic disc brake systems, to ensure they are performing optimally? By bleeding them to remove any air bubbles and to inject new, clean fluid — and by somehow convincing a dedicated friend to hold the syringe at the rear caliper so it doesn’t fly off and spray your workspace with the DOT’s finest juice or slippery mineral oil.

Park Tool now says you don’t need to con your pal into the job. The Universal Disc Brake Bleed Kit can handle it instead. The kit includes everything you need to bleed DOT fluid brakes or mineral oil brakes, and each kit comes with a mount that holds the syringe solidly in place by attaching it to the seat stay.

The kits are designed for both home and commercial use and are housed in a nifty case so you don’t lose all those tiny bits.

The Park Tool BKD-1 Hydraulic Brake Bleed Kit will bleed most models of DOT-fluid-based hydraulic brakes, while the BKM-1 Brake Bleed Kit will bleed most models of mineral-oil-based hydraulic brakes.

Park Tool Universal Disc Brake Bleed Kit for DOT fluid systems. Photo: Courtesy Park Tool

BKD-1 Hydraulic Brake Bleed Kit – DOT fluid systems

• Designed and built for home and commercial use

• Includes two syringes, hoses with shut off clips, multi size bleed blocks, bleed funnel and a unique attachable syringe mount

• Housed in a rugged reusable case

• Machined stainless steel/7075 aluminum fittings to service SRAM®, Hayes®, Formula®, Hope® and other brands of DOT fluid based hydraulic brake systems (brake fluid not included)

• Replacement parts available;

• MSRP $117.95

Park Tool Universal Disc Brake Bleed Kit for mineral oil systems. Photo: Courtesy Park Tool

BKM-1 Hydraulic Brake Bleed Kit – mineral oil systems

• Designed and built for home and commercial use

• Includes two syringes, hoses with shut off clips, multi-size bleed blocks, bleed funnel and a unique attachable syringe mount

• Housed in a rugged reusable case

• Machined 7075 aluminum fittings to service Shimano®, Magura®, Clarks®, Promax®, Tektro®, TRP® and other brands of mineral oil based hydraulic brake systems (brake fluid not included)

• Replacement parts available

• MSRP $139.99

Park even offers videos tutorials of how to use their disc brake bleed kits for either the DOT fluid service kit, or the mineral oil service kit.