Paris-Roubaix and Liège-Bastogne-Liège postponed until unknown dates

Race organizers maintain that they are working with the UCI to find alternate dates for these pro cycling races in the 2020 calendar.

The world’s biggest bike races continue to be cancelled or postponed as Tour de France organzer A.S.O. officially confirmed that its three biggest classics, Paris-Roubaix, Flèche-Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège have all been put on hold as the spread of the coronavirus continues across much of Europe.

Philippe Gilbert won the 2020 edition of Paris-Roubaix. Photo: James Startt

“As part of the fight against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), with the agreement of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), has decided to not organize Paris-Roubaix (12th April), the Flèche Wallonne and the Flèche Wallonne Women (22nd April), and Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Women (26th April) races on their scheduled dates,” ASO stated in an official press release.

Bernard Eisel, John Degenkolb and Sep Vanmarcke at the 2014 Paris Roubaix. Photo: James Startt

Race organizers insisted that they are working with the UCI to find alternate dates in the 2020 calendar. But, when such dates may actually be available is still unknown, as the many other races like Milan-San Remo and the Giro d’Italia are also looking alternative dates.

For Roubaix, it is the first time since 1942 that the race was not held, while for Liège-Bastogne-Liège it was 1944. Until now, only World Wars have proved to be insurmountable obstacles for the road cycling Monuments. As French President Emmanuel Macron said repeatedly in his televised address to the nation, “We are at war with the coronavirus.”