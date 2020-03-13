Paris-Nice stage 6: Benoot solos to victory while Schachmann maintains overall lead after a fall
Belgian Tiesj Benoot (Sunweb) soloed to victory in the penultimate stage of the 2020 Paris-Nice.
The Belgian used an attack by teammate Søren Kragh Andersen — who won the stage 4 time trial — to catapult over the top of the 4.2km Côte d’Auribeau climb.
German Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) maintains his yellow jersey standing despite a minor fall in the last descent, just two kilometers from the finish.
“I crashed with about 800 meters to go when the race was full on and everyone was going full-gas down,” said the Bora rider.
Since this was inside of the final three kilometers zone, he was given the same time as the main group and so retains the overall race lead.
Schachmann’s overall margin was trimmed from 58 seconds, to just 18 seconds ahead of Benoot, and 43 seconds ahead of Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling).
From the flag drop some teams looked to split the bunch up in the early crosswind-exposed sections.
Attacks continued at the head of the race until a break of seven riders established itself out front after 50km.
As the race entered the final 50 kilometers, the breakaway split up over one of the many climbs.
Nikias Arndt took Søren Kragh Andersen with him in an attempt to bridge from the main group to the break.
Andersen made contact with Romain Bardet 33km to go, with the final climb remaining.
Vincenzo Nibali then made an attempt at separating himself from the bunch, passing Anderson, but was quickly followed by Benoot.
Using this move, Benoot descended solo, and made it to the top of the next uncategorized climb for the stage win.
Benoot’s Sunweb teammate Michael Matthews finished just 22 seconds back, in second place.
Paris-Nice will conclude on Saturday, stage 7, with a 16.3km climb at a 6.3 percent grade.
Paris - Nice Stage 6 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|3:57:02
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:22
|3
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:22
|4
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:22
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:22
|6
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:22
|7
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:22
|8
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:22
|9
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:22
|10
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:22
|11
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|12
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|13
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:43
|14
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:43
|15
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:43
|16
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:43
|17
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:53
|18
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01
|19
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:01
|20
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01
|21
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:01
|22
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|2:48
|23
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:18
|24
|COMBAUD Romain
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|3:18
|25
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:18
|26
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:18
|27
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:18
|28
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|3:18
|29
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|3:18
|30
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:18
|31
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:18
|32
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|5:54
|33
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:54
|34
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|5:54
|35
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|5:54
|36
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:54
|37
|TOUZÉ Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:23
|38
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:23
|39
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:25
|40
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:01
|41
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:01
|42
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|11:01
|43
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:01
|44
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:01
|45
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|11:01
|46
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:45
|47
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|12:16
|48
|VERMOTE Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:16
|49
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:16
|50
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|12:16
|51
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:16
|52
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:16
|53
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:16
|54
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:20
|55
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:08
|56
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:08
|57
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|17:08
|58
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20:19
|59
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:19
|60
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:19
|61
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:19
|62
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20:19
|63
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:58
|64
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20:58
|65
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|20:58
|66
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:58
|67
|LEMOINE Cyril
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:58
|68
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20:58
|69
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|20:58
|70
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:58
|71
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:58
|72
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20:58
|73
|ŠIŠKEVIČIUS Evaldas
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|20:58
|74
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:58
|75
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|20:58
|76
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|20:58
|77
|VANMARCKE Sep
|EF Pro Cycling
|20:58
|78
|TRARIEUX Julien
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|20:58
|79
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:58
|80
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:58
|81
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:58
|82
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|20:58
|83
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:58
|84
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:58
|85
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:58
|86
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:58
|87
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Pro Cycling
|20:58
|88
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|20:58
|89
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:06
|90
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21:06
|91
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|21:06
|92
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|22:42
|93
|RAJOVIĆ Dušan
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|26:39
|94
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|26:39
|95
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:39
|96
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|26:39
|97
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26:39
|98
|NAVARDAUSKAS Ramūnas
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|26:39
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:46:24
|2
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|0:36
|3
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:01
|4
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:01
|5
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:10
|6
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:18
|7
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:29
|8
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:30
|9
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:52
|10
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:04
|11
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|2:36
|12
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:38
|13
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:49
|14
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|3:24
|15
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:01
|16
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:24
|17
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:59
|18
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:02
|19
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:16
|20
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|7:50
|21
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:15
|22
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|8:36
|23
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8:52
|24
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:35
|25
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:08
|26
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:21
|27
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:12
|28
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:45
|29
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:55
|30
|TOUZÉ Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:32
|31
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|14:16
|32
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|14:38
|33
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:27
|34
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|16:32
|35
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|16:43
|36
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|17:31
|37
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:22
|38
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|18:22
|39
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:38
|40
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18:57
|41
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|19:15
|42
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:31
|43
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:12
|44
|LEMOINE Cyril
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:32
|45
|VERMOTE Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:35
|46
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|25:09
|47
|COMBAUD Romain
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|25:17
|48
|ŠIŠKEVIČIUS Evaldas
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|25:33
|49
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|25:46
|50
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:59
|51
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:18
|52
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|26:45
|53
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|27:04
|54
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:07
|55
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27:20
|56
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:29
|57
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|27:30
|58
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28:14
|59
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:11
|60
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|29:19
|61
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29:55
|62
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|30:01
|63
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|30:57
|64
|TRARIEUX Julien
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|31:55
|65
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|33:05
|66
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|33:18
|67
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:23
|68
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|34:31
|69
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|37:21
|70
|VANMARCKE Sep
|EF Pro Cycling
|38:06
|71
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|38:06
|72
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Pro Cycling
|38:07
|73
|RAJOVIĆ Dušan
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|38:12
|74
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|38:35
|75
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|38:38
|76
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:02
|77
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|40:13
|78
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|41:05
|79
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|42:07
|80
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|42:18
|81
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|42:54
|82
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|42:54
|83
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|43:09
|84
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|43:11
|85
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|43:16
|86
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|44:35
|87
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|45:08
|88
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45:56
|89
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|46:17
|90
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|47:02
|91
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|52:44
|92
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|53:59
|93
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|54:58
|94
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|55:19
|95
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|56:08
|96
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|56:32
|97
|NAVARDAUSKAS Ramūnas
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|1:01:46
|98
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:02:03
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29
|2
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|26
|3
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19
|4
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|11
|5
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|6
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|8
|7
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|7
|8
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|9
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|10
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|11
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|12
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|13
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|14
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|15
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3
|16
|COMBAUD Romain
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|2
|17
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|19
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|1
|20
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|21
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|22
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|23
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33
|2
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|31
|3
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|21
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|6
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|16
|7
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|15
|8
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|14
|9
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|13
|10
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13
|11
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|12
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|13
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|14
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|15
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|16
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7
|17
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|18
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5
|19
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|20
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|21
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|22
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|23
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|3
|24
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|25
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|26
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|27
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|28
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|29
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|30
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|31
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|32
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|33
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|34
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|35
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|36
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|22:47:25
|2
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:20
|3
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:54
|4
|TOUZÉ Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:31
|5
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|18:14
|6
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|24:08
|7
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24:45
|8
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:56
|9
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|36:20
|10
|RAJOVIĆ Dušan
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|37:11
|11
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:01
|12
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|40:04
|13
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|46:01
|14
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|53:57
|15
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|54:18
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Sunweb
|68:24:46
|2
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:03
|3
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:52
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:49
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:46
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|8:43
|7
|EF Pro Cycling
|9:30
|8
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|14:50
|9
|NTT Pro Cycling
|15:38
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:52
|11
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24:58
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:20
|13
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|42:19
|14
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|43:48
|15
|Team Total Direct Energie
|55:26
|16
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:04:59
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.