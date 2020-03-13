LATEST STORIES

Paris-Nice stage 6: Benoot solos to victory while Schachmann maintains overall lead after a fall

Schachmann maintains his yellow jersey standing despite a minor fall on the last descent.

Belgian Tiesj Benoot (Sunweb) soloed to victory in the penultimate stage of the 2020 Paris-Nice.

The Belgian used an attack by teammate Søren Kragh Andersen — who won the stage 4 time trial — to catapult over the top of the 4.2km Côte d’Auribeau climb.

German Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) maintains his yellow jersey standing despite a minor fall in the last descent, just two kilometers from the finish.

“I crashed with about 800 meters to go when the race was full on and everyone was going full-gas down,” said the Bora rider.

Since this was inside of the final three kilometers zone, he was given the same time as the main group and so retains the overall race lead.

Schachmann’s overall margin was trimmed from 58 seconds, to just 18 seconds ahead of Benoot, and 43 seconds ahead of Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling).

From the flag drop some teams looked to split the bunch up in the early crosswind-exposed sections.

Attacks continued at the head of the race until a break of seven riders established itself out front after 50km.

As the race entered the final 50 kilometers, the breakaway split up over one of the many climbs.

Nikias Arndt took Søren Kragh Andersen with him in an attempt to bridge from the main group to the break.

Andersen made contact with Romain Bardet 33km to go, with the final climb remaining.

Vincenzo Nibali then made an attempt at separating himself from the bunch, passing Anderson, but was quickly followed by Benoot.

Using this move, Benoot descended solo, and made it to the top of the next uncategorized climb for the stage win.

Benoot’s Sunweb teammate Michael Matthews finished just 22 seconds back, in second place.

Paris-Nice will conclude on Saturday, stage 7, with a 16.3km climb at a 6.3 percent grade.

Paris - Nice Stage 6 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb3:57:02
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb0:22
3HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling0:22
4JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step0:22
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:22
6NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:22
7PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:22
8MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:22
9MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:22
10QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:22
11GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:22
12SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:22
13CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie0:43
14MEURISSE XandroCircus - Wanty Gobert0:43
15KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling0:43
16DOUBEY FabienCircus - Wanty Gobert0:43
17DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:53
18CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale1:01
19VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling1:01
20PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale1:01
21GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal1:01
22KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb2:48
23KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling3:18
24COMBAUD RomainNIPPO DELKO One Provence3:18
25POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation3:18
26ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step3:18
27STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo3:18
28DÍAZ José ManuelNIPPO DELKO One Provence3:18
29DE GENDT AiméCircus - Wanty Gobert3:18
30ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo3:18
31LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ3:18
32DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal5:54
33DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step5:54
34SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM5:54
35ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb5:54
36ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic5:54
37TOUZÉ DamienCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:23
38PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale8:23
39BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale8:25
40EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:01
41ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step11:01
42BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling11:01
43KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe11:01
44GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling11:01
45HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb11:01
46HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie11:45
47PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM12:16
48VERMOTE JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:16
49LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ12:16
50PASQUALON AndreaCircus - Wanty Gobert12:16
51LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ12:16
52QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic12:16
53KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ12:16
54PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:20
55LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step17:08
56PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo17:08
57COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM17:08
58TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie20:19
59GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale20:19
60MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step20:19
61COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale20:19
62O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling20:19
63VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation20:58
64VAN GESTEL DriesTeam Total Direct Energie20:58
65BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM20:58
66DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ20:58
67LEMOINE CyrilCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:58
68GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling20:58
69DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb20:58
70PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo20:58
71THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo20:58
72TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie20:58
73ŠIŠKEVIČIUS EvaldasNIPPO DELKO One Provence20:58
74SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic20:58
75ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal20:58
76DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM20:58
77VANMARCKE SepEF Pro Cycling20:58
78TRARIEUX JulienNIPPO DELKO One Provence20:58
79SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe20:58
80KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo20:58
81SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe20:58
82FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal20:58
83BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation20:58
84ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:58
85BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic20:58
86LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale20:58
87SCULLY TomEF Pro Cycling20:58
88BOL CeesTeam Sunweb20:58
89SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ21:06
90PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie21:06
91CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling21:06
92KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal22:42
93RAJOVIĆ DušanNIPPO DELKO One Provence26:39
94VANSPEYBROUCK PieterCircus - Wanty Gobert26:39
95SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe26:39
96VAN POPPEL BoyCircus - Wanty Gobert26:39
97MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic26:39
98NAVARDAUSKAS RamūnasNIPPO DELKO One Provence26:39
RankNameTeamTime
1SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe 22:46:24
2BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb0:36
3HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling1:01
4GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:01
5MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb1:10
6NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:18
7MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:29
8PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:30
9KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling1:52
10ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2:04
11DOUBEY FabienCircus - Wanty Gobert2:36
12QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2:38
13GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:49
14KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb3:24
15POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation4:01
16STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo4:24
17JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step4:59
18ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step6:02
19MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:16
20DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal7:50
21LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ8:15
22ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb8:36
23VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling8:52
24CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale10:35
25KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling11:08
26PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale11:21
27BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale12:12
28KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe12:45
29ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step12:55
30TOUZÉ DamienCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:32
31MEURISSE XandroCircus - Wanty Gobert14:16
32DE GENDT AiméCircus - Wanty Gobert14:38
33KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ15:27
34CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie16:32
35SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM16:43
36PASQUALON AndreaCircus - Wanty Gobert17:31
37LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ18:22
38DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal18:22
39DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step18:38
40ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic18:57
41DÍAZ José ManuelNIPPO DELKO One Provence19:15
42LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ20:31
43SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe22:12
44LEMOINE CyrilCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:32
45VERMOTE JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:35
46BOL CeesTeam Sunweb25:09
47COMBAUD RomainNIPPO DELKO One Provence25:17
48ŠIŠKEVIČIUS EvaldasNIPPO DELKO One Provence25:33
49SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic25:46
50LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step25:59
51ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo26:18
52BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling26:45
53PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM27:04
54THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo27:07
55MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step27:20
56DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ27:29
57GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling27:30
58BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic28:14
59EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:11
60SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ29:19
61PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale29:55
62QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic30:01
63ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits30:57
64TRARIEUX JulienNIPPO DELKO One Provence31:55
65CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling33:05
66PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits33:18
67PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo33:23
68VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation34:31
69COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale37:21
70VANMARCKE SepEF Pro Cycling38:06
71COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM38:06
72SCULLY TomEF Pro Cycling38:07
73RAJOVIĆ DušanNIPPO DELKO One Provence38:12
74FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal38:35
75TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie38:38
76PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo39:02
77GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling40:13
78HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb41:05
79KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal42:07
80LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale42:18
81VAN GESTEL DriesTeam Total Direct Energie42:54
82TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie42:54
83KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo43:09
84ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal43:11
85DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM43:16
86GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale44:35
87DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb45:08
88SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe45:56
89VANSPEYBROUCK PieterCircus - Wanty Gobert46:17
90BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM47:02
91VAN POPPEL BoyCircus - Wanty Gobert52:44
92PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie53:59
93BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation54:58
94O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling55:19
95SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe56:08
96HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie56:32
97NAVARDAUSKAS RamūnasNIPPO DELKO One Provence1:01:46
98MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic1:02:03
RankNameTeamPoints
1EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits29
2HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie26
3TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie19
4BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb11
5PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits9
6KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb8
7DÍAZ José ManuelNIPPO DELKO One Provence7
8GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale7
9BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale5
10LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale5
11ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step4
12NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo3
13ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step3
14PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo3
15VAN GESTEL DriesTeam Total Direct Energie3
16COMBAUD RomainNIPPO DELKO One Provence2
17GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling2
18SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe2
19HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling1
20KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
21KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1
22ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic1
23DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb1
RankNameTeamPoints
1SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe33
2BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb31
3SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe22
4HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling21
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step20
6MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb16
7KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb15
8PASQUALON AndreaCircus - Wanty Gobert14
9BOL CeesTeam Sunweb13
10BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic13
11POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation12
12ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step11
13NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo9
14STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo9
15JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step9
16TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie7
17DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal7
18CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling5
19PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo4
20GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe4
21PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ4
22DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal4
23DÍAZ José ManuelNIPPO DELKO One Provence3
24EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
25MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ3
26MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
27KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ3
28BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale2
29LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ2
30COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
31GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale2
32HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie2
33QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1
34ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic1
35LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step1
36SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ1
RankNameTeamTime
1HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling 22:47:25
2PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale10:20
3ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step11:54
4TOUZÉ DamienCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:31
5DÍAZ José ManuelNIPPO DELKO One Provence18:14
6BOL CeesTeam Sunweb24:08
7SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic24:45
8ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:56
9COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale36:20
10RAJOVIĆ DušanNIPPO DELKO One Provence37:11
11PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo38:01
12HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb40:04
13BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM46:01
14BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation53:57
15O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling54:18
RankNameTime
1Team Sunweb 68:24:46
2Groupama - FDJ3:03
3Deceuninck - Quick Step3:52
4Trek - Segafredo6:49
5BORA - hansgrohe7:46
6Lotto Soudal8:43
7EF Pro Cycling9:30
8Circus - Wanty Gobert14:50
9NTT Pro Cycling15:38
10AG2R La Mondiale15:52
11Team Arkéa Samsic24:58
12Cofidis, Solutions Crédits25:20
13Israel Start-Up Nation42:19
14NIPPO DELKO One Provence43:48
15Team Total Direct Energie55:26
16B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:04:59

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.