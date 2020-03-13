Paris-Nice stage 6: Benoot solos to victory while Schachmann maintains overall lead after a fall

Schachmann maintains his yellow jersey standing despite a minor fall on the last descent.

Belgian Tiesj Benoot (Sunweb) soloed to victory in the penultimate stage of the 2020 Paris-Nice.

The Belgian used an attack by teammate Søren Kragh Andersen — who won the stage 4 time trial — to catapult over the top of the 4.2km Côte d’Auribeau climb.

German Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) maintains his yellow jersey standing despite a minor fall in the last descent, just two kilometers from the finish.

“I crashed with about 800 meters to go when the race was full on and everyone was going full-gas down,” said the Bora rider.

Since this was inside of the final three kilometers zone, he was given the same time as the main group and so retains the overall race lead.

Schachmann’s overall margin was trimmed from 58 seconds, to just 18 seconds ahead of Benoot, and 43 seconds ahead of Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling).

From the flag drop some teams looked to split the bunch up in the early crosswind-exposed sections.

Attacks continued at the head of the race until a break of seven riders established itself out front after 50km.

As the race entered the final 50 kilometers, the breakaway split up over one of the many climbs.

Nikias Arndt took Søren Kragh Andersen with him in an attempt to bridge from the main group to the break.

Andersen made contact with Romain Bardet 33km to go, with the final climb remaining.

Vincenzo Nibali then made an attempt at separating himself from the bunch, passing Anderson, but was quickly followed by Benoot.

Using this move, Benoot descended solo, and made it to the top of the next uncategorized climb for the stage win.

Benoot’s Sunweb teammate Michael Matthews finished just 22 seconds back, in second place.

Paris-Nice will conclude on Saturday, stage 7, with a 16.3km climb at a 6.3 percent grade.