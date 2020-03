Paris-Nice Stage 5: Niccolo Bonifazio outsprints Cortina, Sagan and Bouhanni as Schachmann defends overall

The German Bora-Hansgrohe rider maintains his 58 second margin in the general classification.

Italian Niccolo Bonifazio (Total Direct Energie) won the sprint in the 5th stage of the 2020 Paris-Nice.

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-McLaren) was caught just 60 meters from the line. The Slovenian was the lone survivor of a breakaway which launched shortly after the start of the 227 kilometer stage.

“For the team, it’s an important day because Paris-Nice is a big race and goal for the season. Today I felt good and made sure I was well placed in the final kilometers, and then did my sprint and won. This is a little gift for the people at home.”

German Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) retained the yellow jersey, in spite of a serious challenge launched by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) with 15 kilometers left in the stage.

The Italian has clearly bested Spaniard Ivan Garcia Cortina, who won stage 3, as well as triple world champion Peter Sagan, and French sprint star Nacer Bouhanni, who took 4th place.

Stage 5 saw seven abandonments including Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Michael Woods and Lawson Craddock, both of EF Pro Cycling. Woods crashed heavily with 50km to go, and was rescued by the medical team. It was reported that the Canadian, who finished third at the 2018 world championships, suffered a fractured right femur.

Tejay van Garderen (EF Pro Cycling) did not start the stage, reportedly returning home in response to a travel ban about to be imposed by the United States government.

The Paris-Nice peloton soldiers on, through fears of a pandemic. However, there is concern in the peloton. “We live from day to day,” summed Vincenzo Nibali who pleaded early in week to compliance with strict measures taken by his Italian government.

“We obviously think about it, difficult to do otherwise,” says Giacomo Nizzolo, the winner of the second stage on Monday. “But for now, it’s nice to be at a big race, like Paris-Nice.

Friday’s sixth stage, from Vaucluse navigates a very hilly course of 161.5 kilometers, through the Luberon region.