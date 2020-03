Paris Nice stage 4: Søren Kragh Anderson wins time trial, Max Schachmann defends overall

Schachmann finished second on the day and put time into his rivals, and now leads the general classification by nearly a minute.

Dane Søren Kragh Anderson (Sunweb) won stage 4 of the 2020 Paris-Nice, a 15 kilometer individual time trial. Anderson covered the course in 18:51, just six seconds ahead of general classification leader Max Schachmann (Bora-hansgrohe).

Anderson was on form from the start, posting the fastest split by 12 seconds at the first time check.

This performance catapulted the Sunweb rider from 19th to second overall.

“I’m super happy. To be honest, it’s a big relief and it finally came, my TT victory. It’s super. I almost can’t believe it, but I was really aiming for it. This was my chance and I’m so happy I took it.”

Max Schachmann put time into gc favorites Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain McLaren), Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).

The German now leads the overall by nearly a minute, ahead of Anderson, and Bora teammate Felix Grosschartne, now in third.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep), racing on roads near his home town, ceded half a minute to the stage winner, but was not deterred.

“It’s not a big disappointment. I especially want to say a big thank you to my fans, it’s nice to be racing [here], back to [my] roots.”

Schachmann, leaving the start house last, had posted the fastest time of the day at the first intermediate check, but was unable to sustain his pace and faded in the final kilometers.

American Lawson Craddock (EF Pro Cycling) displayed good form early in the day, but eventually wound up in tenth position.

Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling), the current world hour record holder shaved his beard just prior to the stage, however the measure did not pay off, as the

Belgian finished in fifth.

Looking ahead to the climbing stages, stage-winner Anderson said, “I’m here to help the team, and help Tiesj [Benoot]. We’ll go day by day for stage results and [cover the] GC for him.

Thursday’s fifth stage is the longest of this year’s edition, a hilly 227 kilometres from Gannat to La Cote-Saint-Andre, with a flat finish which could favor sprinters who can make it over the mid-course climbs.