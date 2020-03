Paris-Nice Stage 3: Ivan Garcia Cortina outkicks Peter Sagan, Schachmann maintains general classification lead

Cortina Garcia came around the triple world champion, launching an early, final attack after 212.5 kilometers of racing.

Spaniard Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-McLaren) took the sprint to win stage 3 of Paris-Nice, on Tuesday in La Chatre. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished in second place, while his teammate Maximilian Schachmann retains the leader’s jersey.

“Last year, I was second place in the second stage, and it’s amazing to win a race in Paris-Nice. It’s a really nice victory.”

“For me it was a surprise. There was a bit of chaos in the end. I just find my place and my space and I just tried to go full full gas and was able to take the victory.”

Cortina Garcia, 24, won stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of California.

Tom Devriendt (Circus-Wanty Gobert), launched a solo break away at just 4km. The Belgian managed to bank as much as a 9:20 advantage.

Deceuninck-QuickStep and Team Sunweb took to the front, to bring back Devriendt, and managed to do so with 25km of racing remaining.

With less blustery conditions for stage 3, the echelons seen in the two days previous did not materialize. However, Niki Terpstra (Total-Direct Energie) and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) were involved in a crash, just outside of the 5km mark.

“It was really difficult to just to secure the position in the front. Everybody was ready for a big crosswind action, but it actually took place in the last eight kilometres,” said race-leader Schachmann.

Sprinter Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) went down just before the finish, after being forced into a barrier in the final few meters. Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) went down in the same collision.

Stage 4 is a 15.1km individual time trial that will be contested in Saint-Amand-Montrond, Julian Alaphilippe’s home town.

Alaphilippe is 1:31 back of the race lead, but he hopes for a good showing on his home roads.