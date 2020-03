Paris-Nice stage 2: Giacomo Nizzolo wins sprint, Schachmann holds GC lead

General classification contenders Vincenzo Nibali and Sergio Higuita finished safely in the front group, in a rainy and windy stage.

Stage 2 of the 2020 Paris-Nice was won by Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling), who opened a clear, bike-length lead on stage 1 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the final 100m. Jasper Stuyven rounds out the podium, finishing just a bike-length behind Ackermann.

“Actually we didn’t expect the rain today so it was even harder to get it.”

Nizzolo finished second in the 2020 Kuurne-Brusseles-Kuurne, just a week prior.

Maximilian Schachmann retains his lead of the general classification, finishing in eighth on the day.

General classification contenders Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) finished safely in the front group.

With about 40km remaining, the race was blown apart by crosswinds, forcing stage- and gc favorites to take refuge in echelons.

Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) crashed at 25km, and was forced to chase back on, assisted by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) who had missed the selection due to a puncture at 30km remaining. The two would go on to finish 1:28 back of the NIzzolo group.

A confident Nizzolo also said, “What can I say? I’m really happy and I look forward for the next races now.”

Stage 3, Tuesday, travels from Chalette-sur-Loing to La Châtre, 212km.