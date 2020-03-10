Whiskey Off-Road sells out 2,000 spots in record time

The Whiskey Off-Road, which kicks off the Epic Rides Off-Road series, sold its 2,000 spots in under two months.

The Whiskey Off-Road, the season opener for the Epic Rides Off-Road Series, has sold out its 2,000 entries in record time, race organizers said on Tuesday. The 17th annual Whiskey Off-Road will be held in Prescott, Arizona on April 24-26, 2020.

Registration opened on January 1 and organizers sold the final spot on February 28. The previous record was to sell through the spots on March 28.

“The Whiskey Off-Road wouldn’t be what it is today without the region’s focus on trails,” said Todd Sadow, Epic Rides president and founder. “Epic Rides has been fortunate enough to play a small role in this trails renaissance, and we are forever grateful to the community and public officials for making it happen.”

Each year the Whiskey Off-Road gives back a portion of its proceeds to help support trail building and trail maintenance efforts, helping fund local organizations like Over the Hill Gang and the Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance. Last year, the Whiskey Off-Road featured nearly 10 miles of new singletrack, showcasing all the hard work of the trails community.

The Whiskey Off-Road marks the beginning of the four-race Off-Road Series, which also includes events in Grand Junction, Colorado, Carson City, Nevada, and Bentonville, Arkansas. For the pros competing at the highest level, Epic offers a sizeable prize purse of $168,000 throughout the series. Last year, the top honors for the series went to Sofia Gomez Villafane and Russell Finsterwald, who both ride for the Clif Pro Team. Both riders will be back for the series in 2020.

From the fat tire crit on Friday to the amateur race on Saturday to the pro race on Sunday, the Off-Road Series wraps up mountain bike racing in a celebration of community in four iconic outdoor recreation destinations.