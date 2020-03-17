Mitchelton-Scott still racing…. on Zwift

Mitchelton-Scott keeps riders training and engage with fans through series of virtual races and training sessions.

Want to race Adam Yates, Annemiek van Vleuten or Daryl Impey? Now you can.

Mitchelton-Scott may not be racing on the road through March after coronavirus put an end to forthcoming races, but the Australian team is keeping its riders busy racing on virtual training platform Zwift.

“Off the back of its recent decision to withdraw from all racing as a result of COVID-19 concerns, Mitchelton-Scott today launched the ‘BikeExchange – Where the World Rides Series’, which will see the team and its fans ride, race and interact via the Zwift platform,” read a statement from the team earlier this month.

“The ‘BikeExchange – Where the World Rides Series’ is aimed at keeping riders and team staff stimulated during the non-racing period, as well as providing a unique opportunity for cycling fans to ride and interact with their favorite stars.”

The series kick-started March 8 with a virtual gravel ride. Mitchelton-Scott riders jostled among weekend warriors from around the globe in a Zwift dirt ride intended to pay homage to the white roads of Strade Bianche, which had been due to take place that day before being shuttered due to coronavirus fears.

Alongside offering Zwifters the chance to ride and race against the likes of world champion van Vleuten, Mitchelton-Scott is also offering the public the chance to train with the pros via its ‘Pro Workout’ series. The Pro Workouts will see Mitchelton-Scott’s riders completing sessions set by their coaches, with the opportunity for anyone with Zwift to join them through a set of intervals designed for the WorldTour.

The full series of 16 Zwift events runs through to March 22.