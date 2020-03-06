Milano-Sanremo, Tirreno-Adriatico to be rescheduled

The two WorldTour Italian races will be re-scheduled to later in the calendar amid growing impact of coronavirus on the pro cycling world.

Milano-Sanremo and Tirreno-Adriatico are to be re-scheduled as they become the latest victims of the growing coronavirus crisis.

The two Italian races, originally scheduled for March 11-17 (Tirreno-Adriatico) and March 21 (Milano-Sanremo) will be re-scheduled to a later slot in the year – likely sometime in fall due to a lack of other free space in the calendar. Second-tier stage race Il Giro di Sicilia, scheduled for 1-4 April, is also canceled.

Race organizers RCS Sport stated Friday that “following the confirmation by the relevant authorities that they are unable to grant appropriate authorizations, [we announce] that the cycling race Tirreno-Adriatico, scheduled for 11-17 March, is canceled from its original dates.”

The statement goes on to explain that under Wednesday’s official decree issued by the Italian Government designed to safeguard public health, they will also be canceling Milano-Sanremo and Il Giro di Sicilia.

The news comes hot on the heels of yesterday’s confirmation that this weekend’s Strade Bianche and Strade Bianche Women’s races are canceled.

The escalating health crisis has seen a spate of teams withdraw from racing for the next weeks, with Ineos, Mitchelton-Scott, Movistar, CCC Team and AG2R La-Mondiale all pulling the plug on races. The short-notice changes of schedules has seen teams struggling to re-organize riders’ schedules and manage logistics.

Paris-Nice has so far survived a postponement and is currently still scheduled to start, Sunday.