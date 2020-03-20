Milano-Sanremo still ‘on’ as virtual ride

While RCS Sport looks for a new dates for the Italian classic, a virtual ride will be held Saturday .

For anyone missing out on Milano-Sanremo this weekend, race organizers are offering a virtual version of the race Saturday via the Garmin Edge platform.

The coronavirus crisis forced organizers to cancel the season’s first monument for the first time since World War II. As organizers look to the fall for a possible new date for Milano-Sanremo, they’re offering fans a chance to “race” the famous final climbs along the Italian Riviera in a virtual ride scheduled for 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CET) via Garmin Edge and Tacx. A registration link through Garmin is here.

The virtual route runs from Alassio to Sanremo, and hits the route’s most famous climbs – the ‘Tre Capi’, the Cipressa and the Poggio – before arriving at Via Roma in Sanremo.

To participate, riders will need is a compatible Garmin Edge cycle computer (such as the Edge 520, Edge 530, Edge 820, Edge 830, Edge 1000 and Edge 1030) which will host the track, and a new generation smart trainer such as a Tacx, or any other brand of interactive smart trainer with similar features, to connect with their bike.