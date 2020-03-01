Lorena Wiebes wins Omloop van het Hageland

Dutch sprinter Lorena Wiebes won Sunday’s Omloop van het Hageland classic in Belgium.

Wiebes (Parkhôtel Valkenburg) out sprinted defending champion Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) to win the Belgian classic to take her first victory of the season.

“It was an exciting race. It always feels good to win, but even more so after sprinting against these riders,” Weibes said after the win. “I felt better than last year but it was still a tough race. Good thing the team worked hard and I knew which wheel to go for.’’

The win marks Wiebes first victory and just second race of the season—on Saturday she opened her 2020 campaign at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, where she finished 22nd overall, three minutes down on winner Annemiek van Vleuten.

Sunday’s hilly 131-kilometer route through Belgium started in Tienen, and was composed of a larger 52-kilometer loop and then six short loops in Tielt-Winge. Each circuit included the short ascent of the Roeselberg before the sprint finish in downtown Tielt-Winge.

With her victory Wiebes picks up where she left off in 2019, when she won the UCI points 15 races and topped the final UCI points standing for the year. The victory also marks another successful chapter in Wiebes’s relationship with the Parkhôtel team, which she tried unsuccessfully to leave at the end of 2019 to join a larger pro squad.