Jumbo-Visma bow out of Strade Bianche due to coronavirus

Dutch WorldTour team Jumbo-Visma has decided to skip Saturday’s Strade Bianche over mounting fears of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. The squad said it made its decision based on advice from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The team announced the news Wednesday on its website. Richard Plugge, the team’s general manager, said in a statement that the team needed to “look at the broader picture” amid the growing number of coronavirus cases worldwide.

“Together with the management of our team, I am constantly considering and acting in the interest of the health and working conditions of our riders and staff members,” Plugge said. “That includes, for example, preventing them from quarantine abroad. We have to look at the broader picture and take responsibility for the health of riders, staff and fans.”

The news makes Jumbo-Visma the second WorldTour team to bow out of the Italian classic, held on the rolling dirt roads of Tuscany. On Tuesday news broke that American squad EF Education First had sent a letter to UCI President David Lappartient and RCS Sport director Mauro Vengi asking for permission to skip the three upcoming races in Italy: Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico, and Milano-Sanremo.

Italy is one of the hardest hit countries in Europe by the COVID-19 virus, with more than 1,500 cases identified. Many of the cases are located in the north in the province of Lombardy, which will host Milano-Sanremo later this month.

