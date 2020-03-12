Gent-Wevelgem and Belgian classics face uncertainty after Flemish decree

A regional decree could sideline upcoming pro cycling races in Belgium, through the end of March.

Upcoming races across Flanders could be shelved due to a decree Thursday by health authorities that suspends all sport through the end of March, in the Flemish region of Belgium.

A slew of races on the men’s and women’s pro cycling calendar could be impacted, but as of Thursday, it’s unclear if the regional ban on sport would also include professional cycling. Race organizers were set to meet with officials from the Belgian cycling federation later Thursday.

WorldTour races that could be scrapped include men’s and women’s Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (March 25), men’s E3 Binckbank Classic (March 27) and men’s and women’s Gent-Wevelgem (March 29). So far, races in April, including Dwaars door Vlaanderen (April 1) and Tour of Flanders (April 5) would not be impacted.

Other races include men’s and women’s Nokere Koerse (March 18), men’s Bredene Koksijde Classic (March 20), and women’s Dwars door de Westhoek (March 22). All associated sportifs have already been canceled.

In Spain, the Spanish cycling federation announced a ban on all cycling events scheduled for the next two weekends, March 14-15 and March 21-22.

Other races in France, including the Tour de Bretagne, the Tour de Normandie, and Cholet-Pays de la Loire, have been canceled.

Check back for updates on this developing story.